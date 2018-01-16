Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italy holds security summit on Naples’ teen gang violence

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
16 January 2018
16:42 CET+01:00
crimenaples

Share this article

Italy holds security summit on Naples’ teen gang violence
A crime scene in Naples. Photo: Mario Laporta/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
16 January 2018
16:42 CET+01:00
Interior Minister Marco Minnitti was in Naples on Tuesday to discuss the city’s problems with gangs of criminal teenagers, who have been blamed for a rising number of violent attacks.

Naples’ youth gangs are “a phenomenon that can no longer be tolerated”, said Minnitti, who was due to meet the city’s prefect, law enforcement chiefs and juvenile court magistrates.

So-called “baby gangs” stand implicated in a string of recent street attacks in Naples, most of them on other teenagers. At least eleven incidents were reported in the past two months, according to Il Giornale, including the stabbing of a 17-year-old, the mugging of two teens by a gang armed with chains, and a beating so violent that the 15-year-old victim had to have his spleen removed.

The problem may be another consequence of organized crime’s deeply entrenched presence in Naples, where local mafia clans are recruiting younger and younger foot soldiers.

A successful campaign to arrest and jail the bosses of the Neapolitan mafia, the Camorra, left a power vacuum that “a younger, more reckless generation of aspiring clan leaders are now vying to fill”, according to Felia Allum, senior lecturer in Italian and Politics at the UK’s University of Bath.

“With no guidance from established camorristi, inexperienced young men are inflicting chaos on the city,” Allum said, glorifying mob culture, threatening rivals on Facebook and driving around the city on mopeds firing into the air.

But “baby gangs” don’t necessarily have ties to organized crime. According to the juvenile state’s attorney for Naples, Maria de Luzenberger, in the past year authorities have become aware not only of teenage mafiosi but also of “very young kids who commit violence, apparently for no reason, simply to assert themselves and their presence, to mark their territory”.

“It’s a grave social emergency as well as a criminal emergency,” said de Luzenberger, who linked the problem to a lack of social services, especially in the outskirts of Naples.

Minnitti indicated that he would seek a community-based approach to the violence, which he told Il Mattino could not be solved simply by sending extra officers onto the streets of Naples. In any case, even if arrested some of the youngest suspects cannot be charged: in Italy, only those over 14 are considered criminally responsible. 

Police arrested seven “baby gang” members on Tuesday, four of them minors, who are suspected of carrying out 17 robberies in two months. They are accused of threatening fellow teens with toy guns and taking their mobile phones. 

crimenaples
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Italian mayor investigated for complicity in homicide over autumn flood deaths

Verona teens accused of burning homeless man to death ‘as a prank’

Someone stole Naples' Christmas tree within 24 hours

Ambulance driver suspected of killing patients to make money from their funerals

Child mummy in Italy had hepatitis, not smallpox: study

One dead after blast in Naples

Egypt submits new evidence in Giulio Regeni murder investigation

Portugal extradites Italian 'Years of Lead' bomber to Rome
Advertisement

Recent highlights

21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
Advertisement

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language
  2. Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
  3. Dolce & Gabbana's royal flush wows Milan Fashion Week
  4. Migrant electrocuted on top of train from Italy to France
  5. How does Italy’s new electoral law actually work?
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
View all notices
Advertisement