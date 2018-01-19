Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italy probes Apple and Samsung over claims they shortened product lives

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
19 January 2018
08:51 CET+01:00
apple and samsungapplesamsungtechnology

Share this article

Italy probes Apple and Samsung over claims they shortened product lives
The companies are accused of shortening product lives so customers would buy new models. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images North America/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
19 January 2018
08:51 CET+01:00
Italy's antitrust authority said on Thursday it had launched a probe into tech giants Apple and Samsung for allegedly shortening the lives of their products so clients would buy newer models.

The watchdog accused the companies of a "commercial policy aimed at exploiting the shortcomings of some (tech) components to reduce the performance of their products over time and persuade consumers to purchase new versions".

It said it was also looking into complaints the pair failed to provide information on what consequences software updates pushed by the companies would have on products.

The Italian probe follows an investigation launched this month into Apple in France over suspected "planned obsolescence" in some of its iPhone models. The US company was forced to admit in December that it intentionally slowed down older models of its iPhones over time, sparking concerns it was unfairly nudging consumers to upgrade.

At the time, Apple denied it intentionally shortened the life on any of its products. It said it slowed models to extend the performance of the phone, which uses less power when running at slower speeds, and prevent unexpected shutdowns.

The California-based group also faces a class-action suit in the United States.

It has been a bad start to the year for Samsung too: the electronics giant faces a legal case in France over the alleged use of child labour and other abuses in Chinese manufacturing plants producing its products.

READ ALSO: Ten essential free phone apps for a visit to Rome

apple and samsungapplesamsungtechnology
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Pope urges faithful to stop taking snaps at mass

Juventus coach warns video refereeing is damaging football

A robot conducted Andrea Bocelli and an Italian orchestra in a world first

Ten essential free phone apps for a visit to Rome

How an Italian startup is bringing magic to children's hospital appointments

40 percent of Italians don't use the internet

Italy unanimously passes anti-cyberbullying law

Elite runners attempt 'impossible' sub-two-hour marathon in Italy
Advertisement

Recent highlights

21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
Advertisement

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language
  2. Italy holds security summit on Naples’ teen gang violence
  3. Italy's election campaign is descending into a race row
  4. Italian chef rescues fish from baking tray and sets it free
  5. Italian regulator fines six travel booking sites for unfair practices
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
View all notices
Advertisement