Documentary goes behind the scenes with Italian football champions Juventus

22 January 2018
Juventus FC is the subject of a new Netflix documentary. Photo: Miguel Medina/AFP
Gianluigi Buffon will be among the Juventus players to star in a fly-on-the-wall documentary series on Netflix from February 16th, the reigning Serie A champions confirmed on Monday.

'First team: Juventus FC', the original docu-series about the Italian giants, will consist of three episodes following the club's key players on and off the field.

"You'll go on the road, deep inside Allianz Stadium and around Turin to capture the players' lives in depth while following the twists and turns of another enthralling season," the team said in a statement.

"Through over four months of shooting, you'll get up close and personal with Bianconeri like Gianluigi Buffon, Federico Bernardeschi, Giorgio Chiellini, Douglas Costa, Gonzalo Higuain, Claudio Marchisio, Miralem Pjanic, Daniele Rugani, and manager Massimiliano Allegri as well as Bianconeri legends like Alessandro Del Piero."

The American online entertainment service were handed access to Juventus players for the current season, with the documentary set to show Serie A matches, action from the training pitch and a behind-the-scenes look inside Allegri's dressing room.

It took four months of shooting with the first three episodes to be aired from February 16th, with the second part available in the summer.

