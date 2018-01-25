In pictures: Rescue effort and aftermath of train derailment near Milan

Emergency services workers search the wreckage for trapped passengers. Photo: Italian Fire Service

A train derailed west of Milan on Thursday morning in a serious rail accident which has reportedly killed at least four, and left around a hundred passengers injured.

Pictures from the scene show the wreckage of the train after its central carriages derailed, and rescue efforts from the teams of firefighters and emergency services at the site.

An aerial view of the train after the derailment at around 7 am. Photo: Italian Fire Service



Only the central carriages were affected in the incident. Photo: Italian Fire Service



Firefighters search the dented wreckage. Photo: Italian Fire Service



90 firefighters were involved in recovery efforts. Photo: Italian Fire Service





The derailment occurred near the town of Pioltello, west of Milan where the train was heading. Photo: Piero Cruciatti/AFP



Scenes from inside the wreckage showed the extent of the damage. Photo: Italian Fire Service



Search and rescue efforts lasted for around two hours. Photo: Italian Fire Service



Emergency service workers transport one of the victims. Some of the injured received first aid treatment in a nearby field. Photo: Piero Cruciatti/AFP



Rescuers carry a victim on a stretcher. Photo: Piero Cruciatti/AFP



Emergency services provided helicopters to transport some of the most seriously injured to hospital. Photo: Piero Cruciatti/AFP

This video shows emergency services at work. Video: Crazy Boom/YouTube



