In pictures: Rescue effort and aftermath of train derailment near Milan

Pictures from the scene show the wreckage of the train after its central carriages derailed, and rescue efforts from the teams of firefighters and emergency services at the site.
LATEST: Four dead and ten seriously hurt as train derails near Milan
An aerial view of the train after the derailment at around 7 am. Photo: Italian Fire Service
Only the central carriages were affected in the incident. Photo: Italian Fire Service
Firefighters search the dented wreckage. Photo: Italian Fire Service
90 firefighters were involved in recovery efforts. Photo: Italian Fire Service
The derailment occurred near the town of Pioltello, west of Milan where the train was heading. Photo: Piero Cruciatti/AFP
Scenes from inside the wreckage showed the extent of the damage. Photo: Italian Fire Service
Search and rescue efforts lasted for around two hours. Photo: Italian Fire Service
Emergency service workers transport one of the victims. Some of the injured received first aid treatment in a nearby field. Photo: Piero Cruciatti/AFP
Rescuers carry a victim on a stretcher. Photo: Piero Cruciatti/AFP
Emergency services provided helicopters to transport some of the most seriously injured to hospital. Photo: Piero Cruciatti/AFP
This video shows emergency services at work. Video: Crazy Boom/YouTube