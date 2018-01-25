Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

In pictures: Rescue effort and aftermath of train derailment near Milan

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
25 January 2018
10:58 CET+01:00
milanpioltellorailway

Share this article

In pictures: Rescue effort and aftermath of train derailment near Milan
Emergency services workers search the wreckage for trapped passengers. Photo: Italian Fire Service
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
25 January 2018
10:58 CET+01:00
A train derailed west of Milan on Thursday morning in a serious rail accident which has reportedly killed at least four, and left around a hundred passengers injured.

Pictures from the scene show the wreckage of the train after its central carriages derailed, and rescue efforts from the teams of firefighters and emergency services at the site.

LATEST: Four dead and ten seriously hurt as train derails near Milan


An aerial view of the train after the derailment at around 7 am. Photo: Italian Fire Service


Only the central carriages were affected in the incident. Photo: Italian Fire Service


Firefighters search the dented wreckage. Photo: Italian Fire Service


90 firefighters were involved in recovery efforts. Photo: Italian Fire Service

The derailment occurred near the town of Pioltello, west of Milan where the train was heading. Photo: Piero Cruciatti/AFP


Scenes from inside the wreckage showed the extent of the damage. Photo: Italian Fire Service


Search and rescue efforts lasted for around two hours. Photo: Italian Fire Service


Emergency service workers transport one of the victims. Some of the injured received first aid treatment in a nearby field. Photo: Piero Cruciatti/AFP


Rescuers carry a victim on a stretcher. Photo: Piero Cruciatti/AFP


Emergency services provided helicopters to transport some of the most seriously injured to hospital. Photo: Piero Cruciatti/AFP

This video shows emergency services at work. Video: Crazy Boom/YouTube


 

milanpioltellorailway
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

Three dead and ten seriously hurt as train derails near Milan

Teenager Cutrone scores extra time winner to give Milan dramatic derby triumph

Car ban in place as northern Italian cities fight smog

Gualtiero Marchesi, father of Italian nouvelle cuisine, dies

Italy to get high-speed train between Perugia and Milan

Ten ways to spend the holiday weekend in Milan

Gucci confirms tax evasion probe

Ikea faces backlash in Italy after laying off single mother
Advertisement

Recent highlights

21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
Advertisement

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy has a worse quality of life than China: survey
  2. Call Me by Your Name, tale of gay love in Italy, nominated for four Oscars
  3. Venice authorities open inquiry into €1,100 restaurant bill for tourists
  4. These are the promises Italy's political parties have made to voters
  5. Avalanche warnings leave tourists trapped in South Tyrol ski resorts
Advertisement

Noticeboard

11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
View all notices
Advertisement