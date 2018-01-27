Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Vatican recognises French monks killed in Algeria as martyrs

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
27 January 2018
18:12 CET+01:00
beatificationmonks

Share this article

Vatican recognises French monks killed in Algeria as martyrs
An undated file photo showing French Trappist monks from the Priory of Our Lady of Atlas in Tibehirine, including those recognised by the Vatican as martyrs in view of their beatification. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
27 January 2018
18:12 CET+01:00
The Vatican on Saturday declared seven French Trappist monks beheaded by Islamists in Algeria in 1996 as martyrs, paving the way for their beatification - the first step towards sainthood.

On the night of March 26-27th 1996, the monks were abducted from the Priory of Our Lady of Atlas in Tibehirine, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) south of Algiers, by members of the insurgent Armed Islamic Group of Algeria (GIA).

Their heads were discovered two months later and their death was announced by the GIA.

The monks are part of 19 clergy slain in Algeria between 1994 and 1996, including Bishop Pierre Claverie of Oran.

The Tiberihine monks -- Dom Christian de Cherge, Brother Luc (born Paul Dochier), Father Christophe (Lebreton), Brother Michel (Fleury), Father Bruno (born Christian Lemarchand), Father Celestin (Ringeard), and Brother Paul (Favre-Miville) -- were aged between 45 and 82.

The Vatican said the monks were murdered in odium fidei, or out of hatred for the faith.

The tragedy inspired a 2010 French film 'Des Hommes et des Dieux' (Of Gods and Men) starring Lambert Wilson and Michael Lonsdale. It won the Grand Prix at the Cannes film festival that year.

Beatification is reserved for three categories of people: martyrs, those who have lived a life of heroic values, and others with a clear saintly reputation.

READ ALSO: Pope to give slain French priest fast track to sainthood

beatificationmonks
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

Italian nun’s beatification draws sex workers

Vatican to beatify Pope Paul VI: source
Advertisement

Recent highlights

21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
Advertisement

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Here’s everything we know so far about the Milan train crash
  2. Venice restaurant that overcharged tourists fined more than €10,000
  3. Three dead, dozens hurt as train derails near Milan
  4. Measles cases rise six-fold in Italy as populists pledge to scrap compulsory vaccines
  5. Trump asks Guggenheim for a Van Gogh, offered 18-karat Italian gold toilet instead
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/01
ViewfromRome
11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
View all notices
Advertisement