Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Migrant workers in Calabria protest after woman dies in tent city fire

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
29 January 2018
18:14 CET+01:00
migrantscalabriamigrationrosarno

Share this article

Migrant workers in Calabria protest after woman dies in tent city fire
The encampment in Rosarno, where a fire killed one woman last weekend. Photo: Unione Sindacale di Base
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
29 January 2018
18:14 CET+01:00
Around 100 people protested in the town of San Ferdinando in south-western Italy on Monday after a fatal fire in a tent city housing hundreds of migrants.

The protesters marched in silence from the remains of the encampment to the town hall, according to the USB, a union that campaigns for migrant workers’ rights and which organized the demonstration.

Some of them held photos of Becky Moses, the 26-year-old Nigerian woman who died in the fire that broke out in the night between Friday and Saturday. Two other women were badly hurt and dozens of others received treatment for less serious injuries, La Repubblica reported.

According to the newspaper, Moses had only been staying in the encampment for a few days before her death. She was previously a resident in Riace, a small town on the other side of Reggio Calabria province that has rehoused refugees from all over the world as part of a widely praised resettlement programme.

However, having recently had her application for political asylum denied, Moses was obliged to leave Riace and had been sleeping instead in a tent in San Ferdinando.


Photo: Unione Sindacale di Base

The encampment, on the outskirts of San Ferdinando in an area called Rosarno, is home to around 1,000 people living in tents and shacks. Most of the residents work as labourers on local farms.

The shantytown sprang up after violence broke out between locals, migrants and police in 2010, leaving more than 50 people injured and prompting hundreds of foreign workers to flee the centre of town. Tensions have remained high in Rosarno ever since.

According to the Italian aid group Doctors for Human Rights (Medu), as many as 3,000 labourers – the majority of them with valid residence permits for Italy – live in the camp at the height of the harvest, working for minimal wages and sleeping without electricity or running water in conditions that the NGO describes as “shamefully inhumane”. It calls the tent city “one of the biggest ghettoes in Italy”.

The cause of the fire last weekend is unclear, though smaller blazes in the past have resulted from residents lighting bonfires for warmth.

As a result of Monday’s march, USB said, regional authorities have agreed to allow people living in the camp to register as local residents. Anyone whose documents were destroyed in the blaze will also be given an official certificate of loss to help them obtain replacements, the union said. 

migrantscalabriamigrationrosarno
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

Another 'tragic day in the Mediterranean': At least two dead and hundreds rescued

On the frozen mountain migrant trail from Italy to France

Baby dies at sea as hundreds seek to cross stormy Mediterranean

Lombardy candidate backtracks over claim that migration threatens Italy’s ‘white race’

Italy to send troops to Niger to tackle people trafficking

1,400 migrants brought to Italy, two bodies recovered after rescue at sea

Migrant electrocuted on top of train from Italy to France

Italian coastguard rescues 264 migrants off Calabrian coast
Advertisement

Recent highlights

21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
Advertisement

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. These are the promises Italy's political parties have made to voters
  2. Who’s who in Italy’s 2018 election?
  3. Another 'tragic day in the Mediterranean': At least two dead and hundreds rescued
  4. Vatican recognises French monks killed in Algeria as martyrs
  5. Twelve authentic spots to eat and drink on a budget in Venice
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/01
ViewfromRome
11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
View all notices
Advertisement