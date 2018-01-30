Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italy to fight Netherlands for EU medicines agency

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
30 January 2018
11:21 CET+01:00
emaeuropean medicines agencymilan

Share this article

Italy to fight Netherlands for EU medicines agency
The EMA's current headquarters in London. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
30 January 2018
11:21 CET+01:00
The Italian government plans to ask EU authorities to reconsider their decision to move the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to Amsterdam, the city narrowly picked over Milan to rehouse the body when it leaves London after Brexit.

News that the Dutch site will not be ready by the time the United Kingdom leaves the European Union in March 2019 has rekindled Italy's hopes of winning the drug agency's headquarters.

According to Mayor of Milan Beppe Sala, Italy plans to lodge an official appeal on Tuesday.

"We have to put the matter before the European Commission," tweeted the Italian health minister, Beatrice Lorenzin, on Monday. "Milan was ready and operational, it would be better to make a decision on technical factors than to rely on chance."

Milan controversially lost out to Amsterdam when the two cities tied in a vote by EU foreign ministers in November. Delegates eventually resorted to pulling a name out of a bowl at random to decide the winner. 

The EMA's Italian-born executive director, Guido Rasi, said on Monday that the agency would be obliged to move its staff into a temporary headquarters in Amsterdam while work continues on its new offices, a solution that he said would leave the agency with half the space it currently occupies in London.

Mayor Sala said that Amsterdam had "evident" problems rehousing the EMA and that he was in touch with Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni "to assess all possible initiatives". 

"I called Gentiloni, I told him that now's the time to be aggressive and lodge an appeal," Sala told RTL radio on Tuesday, arguing that the problems with the premises in Amsterdam could put Europeans' health at risk. He said that Italy would make its appeal "today". 

Italy's northern fashion capital beat a dozen other European cities to the final, winning the most votes in the first and second rounds. 

A total of 19 countries bid to host the EMA, which is currently headquartered in London's Canary Wharf with a staff of around 900 people. Competition was fierce, with the new EMA headquarters likely to attract medical and pharmaceutical companies from across the globe in their wake.

According to some estimates, the agency is likely to generate its new home an extra €1.7 billion per year.  

In a staff survey in September, Amsterdam was the most popular choice for the new premises among the EMA's employees, while Milan ranked fourth.

emaeuropean medicines agencymilan
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

Car ban in place as northern Italian cities fight smog

Italy to get high-speed train between Perugia and Milan

Italian PM 'very angry' with Spain over EU agency vote: Maroni

Milan loses out to Amsterdam to host European Medicines Agency

Here’s everything we know so far about the Milan train crash

Three dead, dozens hurt as train derails near Milan

In pictures: Rescue effort and aftermath of train derailment near Milan

Teenager Cutrone scores extra time winner to give Milan dramatic derby triumph
Advertisement

Recent highlights

21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
Advertisement

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast

This tiny mountain retreat has Italy’s newest three-star restaurant

19 of your favourite Italian words (and some of ours)

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. An introduction to Italy's small political parties
  2. These are the promises Italy's political parties have made to voters
  3. Who’s who in Italy’s 2018 election?
  4. Another 'tragic day in the Mediterranean': At least two dead and hundreds rescued
  5. Twelve authentic spots to eat and drink on a budget in Venice
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/01
ViewfromRome
11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
06/11
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
View all notices
Advertisement