Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italy asks EU court to cancel EMA move to Amsterdam

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
31 January 2018
12:36 CET+01:00
brexitemamilan

Share this article

Italy asks EU court to cancel EMA move to Amsterdam
The temporary accommodation of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), in Amsterdam. Photo: Remko De Waal/ANP/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
31 January 2018
12:36 CET+01:00
Italy launched a legal bid on Wednesday to overturn a decision to move the EU's medicines agency to Amsterdam following Brexit, after it emerged that the Dutch facility would not be ready in time.

Milan lost a tense tiebreak vote, carried out by the drawing of lots, against the Dutch city in November for the right to host the EMA, which must move when Britain leaves the European Union in March 2019.

However, on Monday it was revealed that the new Amsterdam facility was still a building site and would not be ready until November 2019, prompting Italy to ask the EU's top court to annul the decision.

"We have to try," Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni told public broadcaster Rai, adding that "the game is not over".

However, he said, "we must not have illusions, it will not be easy because there are procedures to be respected".

The Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice said in a statement that "Italy and the City of Milan bring actions... for annulment of EUCO [European Council] decision re. EMA move to Amsterdam after Brexit".

Italian authorities reaffirmed on Tuesday that the country was ready to immediately welcome the EMA to Milan.

But the European Commission, the EU's powerful executive arm, appeared to suggest that the Italian move was a ploy to win votes ahead of elections in March.

"Sorry, but for me personally, I think the commission is not a part of Italian election debates. It will be a crystal clear answer," EU Health Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis told reporters.

He added that the Netherlands "knows about all issues and possible consequences".

'Optimal functioning'

The decision to award Amsterdam one of the most prized spoils of Britain's decision to quit the EU came down to the drawing of lots after three rounds of secret voting by the 27 EU member states without the UK failed to produce an outright winner.

Italy's government said it wanted to ensure that the choice of Amsterdam as the EMA's new home was not made on incomplete grounds or because any facts were concealed – such as when the new facilities would be ready.

"This is not a decision against Holland," Italy's European Affairs Minister Sandro Gozi said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

"It is a decision taken in the interest of the health of all European citizens to ensure the continuity and optimal functioning of the agency."

The European agency and Dutch officials on Monday had announced that construction of the new "cutting-edge, modern building" will reportedly cost €250-300 million.

Temporary accommodation has had to be rented to enable the relocation of the EMA's 900 London-based staff to begin on January 1st 2019 and be completed by March 30th 2019 – the day the new post-Brexit era begins.

Based since 1995 in London's bustling Canary Wharf business district, the EMA evaluates and supervises medicines for human and animal use. It helps national authorities authorize the sale of drugs across the EU's single market, which currently comprises 28 countries and more than 500 million people.

brexitemamilan
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Related articles

Italy to fight Netherlands for EU medicines agency

Here’s everything we know so far about the Milan train crash

Three dead, dozens hurt as train derails near Milan

In pictures: Rescue effort and aftermath of train derailment near Milan

Teenager Cutrone scores extra time winner to give Milan dramatic derby triumph

Car ban in place as northern Italian cities fight smog

Gualtiero Marchesi, father of Italian nouvelle cuisine, dies

OPINION: The UK blew its precious chance to guarantee our post-Brexit rights
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Eight spectacular Italian carnivals to explore outside Venice

Eight spectacular Italian carnivals to explore outside Venice

IN PICTURES: Venice's iconic Carnival kicks off in style
Advertisement

21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

The food and drink you need for an Italian Christmas feast
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Can you really buy a house in a historic Italian town for €1?
  2. Eight spectacular Italian carnivals to explore outside Venice
  3. An introduction to Italy's small political parties
  4. These are the promises Italy's political parties have made to voters
  5. Twelve authentic spots to eat and drink on a budget in Venice
Advertisement

Noticeboard

31/01
Holiday in Genova
26/01
ViewfromRome
11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement