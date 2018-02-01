Italy's Ferrari raced to record profits in 2017

Ferrari said in a statement that its net profit jumped by 34 percent to €537 million last year, outpacing analysts' expectations.
Underlying or adjusted operating profit sped ahead by 18 percent to €1.036 billion and revenues grew by 10 percent to €3.417 billion as the number of cars delivered rose by 4.8 percent to 8,398.
Investors feted the numbers, with Ferrari's shares shifting up 4.8 percent to €100.70 on the Milan stock exchange.
Previously part of the Italian-American Fiat Chrysler (FCA) group, Ferrari – which celebrated its 70th anniversary last year – went independent two years ago and has been listed in New York Stock since October 2015 and in Milan since January 2016.
Ferrari's cars usually sell for around €150,000, but the price tag can be higher than €1 million for limited-series models.
The Europe, Middle East and Africa region is the biggest market for Ferrari cars and shipments to this region increased by 4 percent to 3,737 vehicles. Unit sales in the Americas rose by 5 percent to 2,811. Sales to China, Hong Kong and Taiwan were stable at 617 cars, and shipments to the rest of the Asia-Pacific region jumped by 12 percent to 1,233.
Looking ahead to the current year, Ferrari is forecasting producing more than 9,000 vehicles and revenues in excess of €3.4 billion.
Adjusted operating profit is projected to come out at €1.1 billion or higher, and the carmaker is planning to bring down its debt to below €400 million from €473 million euros at the end of December and €653 million the year before.
Further ahead, Ferrari is planning to lift adjusted operating profit to €2 billion by 2022 at latest and to cut its debt to zero by 2021.