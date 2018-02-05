Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italy puts 200,000 classic Italian songs online for free

Jessica Phelan
news.italy@thelocal.com
jessicalphelan
5 February 2018
18:43 CET+01:00
musicculturesanremo

Share this article

Italy puts 200,000 classic Italian songs online for free
Italian singer Andrea Bocelli. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP
Jessica Phelan
news.italy@thelocal.com
jessicalphelan
5 February 2018
18:43 CET+01:00
Have you been hunting for the definitive version of 'O Sole Mio? The original Volare? Folk songs of deepest Puglia? Or how about pop diva Mina covering The Beatles' Hey Jude?

You're in luck: Italy's Ministry of Culture has just put a century of Italian popular music online, for free.

Go to canzoneitaliana.it and you'll find some 200,000 tracks available to stream to your heart's content, courtesy of Italy's Central Institute for Sound and Audiovisual Heritage, ICBSA.

Created in partnership with the Spotify streaming service, the site launched on Monday to coincide with Italy's biggest music festival, Sanremo, which opens on the Ligurian seaside on Tuesday. 

The catalogue covers Italian music from 1900 to 2000 and is divided chronologically, geographically and thematically. You can search for traditional songs from each of Italy's regions, explore political songs from the first half of the 20th century, track down Italian hits used on movie soundtracks, or work your way through 49 years of Sanremo archives. 

Not sure what you're looking for? Browse the specially curated playlists for an overview of everything from Enrico Caruso's greatest hits to the women of Italian rock to cult TV theme songs.  

Each section is accompanied by historical and musical context, available in eight different languages.

If despite all that you can't find what you're looking for, have hope: another 5,000 songs will be added each month, according to Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, who says the idea is to make the site "a sort of central state archive that will last throughout time". 

While popular music has sometimes taken a back seat to Italy's more highbrow cultural exports, he told reporters on Monday, this project finally recognizes the artistic and social significance of the tunes that form the soundtrack to Italians' lives. 

musicculturesanremo
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

Related articles

Everything you need to know about the Sanremo Music Festival, Italy's answer to Eurovision

Five easy Italian words with an interesting history

Italy’s literary superstar Elena Ferrante gets a newspaper column – in English

Why Carla Bruni swapped Italian for English

Italy’s biggest bank to invest €5 billion in tourism

Ten reasons to add Palermo, Italy's cultural capital, to your 2018 bucket list

Year in review: Italy's major news stories from 2017

Seven inspiring people The Local interviewed in 2017
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The curious history behind Nutella, the world-famous spread

Eight spectacular Italian carnivals to explore outside Venice

Eight spectacular Italian carnivals to explore outside Venice
Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Venice's iconic Carnival kicks off in style

21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The curious history behind Nutella, the world-famous spread
  2. Six immigrants injured in Italy drive-by shooting
  3. Italy shooter motivated by 'racial hatred': minister
  4. Two killed in avalanche at resort near Rome
  5. Italy puts 200,000 classic Italian songs online for free
Advertisement

Noticeboard

31/01
Holiday in Genova
26/01
ViewfromRome
11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement