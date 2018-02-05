Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Football: Serie A TV rights sold to MediaPro for €1.05 billion

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
5 February 2018
16:25 CET+01:00
sporttvserie afootball

Share this article

Football: Serie A TV rights sold to MediaPro for €1.05 billion
The TV rights to Italy's Serie A matches have sold for more than €1 billion. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
5 February 2018
16:25 CET+01:00
The Italian league announced on Monday that the domestic television rights for Serie A games for the period 2018 to 2021 have been sold to Spanish group MediaPro for €1.05 billion a year.

"The offer of €1,050,001,000 is superior to the minimum requested in the invitation to tender," Lega Serie A said in a statement, with MediaPro's offer enough for them to beat traditional broadcast partners Sky and Mediaset.

The announcement comes after the Italian league rejected the offers made by Sky and Mediaset at the end of January, judging the total amount of €830 million to be insufficient.

The two groups currently share the domestic television rights, paying €945 million per year for the period 2015 to 2018.

Lega Serie A wanted at least €1.05 billion euros a year for the new deal, and MediaPro's offer goes €1,000 over that mark.

The international rights for Serie A were attributed in October to IMG and Rai, the Italian national public broadcaster, for a total of €371 million per year for the three years to 2021. That is double the previous amount.

According to an advisor to the league, the offer from MediaPro, who already hold the rights to the Spanish league, could be linked to a project to create a new television channel in partnership with the league itself.

The amount of the new offer compares to €1.16 billion eros a year in Germany, €1 billion in Spain and €726 million in France. However, it is way behind England's annual total of €1.95 billion.

Sky, however, reacted via a statement from their lawyers saying MediaPro's offer was "inadmissible" and demanding that negotiations with the Spanish group be interrupted.

sporttvserie afootball
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

Related articles

Italy's Serie A slashes spending on January transfers

Former Italy football coach Azeglio Vicini dies

Italian football federation fails to elect president

Italian footballer apologizes for implying match against Juventus was fixed

Italian Football Federation could be without president for months

Lazio fined but avoid stadium ban over anti-Semitic Anne Frank posters

Italian classic The Name of the Rose to be adapted for TV

Documentary goes behind the scenes with Italian football champions Juventus
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The curious history behind Nutella, the world-famous spread

Eight spectacular Italian carnivals to explore outside Venice

Eight spectacular Italian carnivals to explore outside Venice
Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Venice's iconic Carnival kicks off in style

21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The curious history behind Nutella, the world-famous spread
  2. Six immigrants injured in Italy drive-by shooting
  3. Italy shooter motivated by 'racial hatred': minister
  4. Two killed in avalanche at resort near Rome
  5. Will Berlusconi pull the strings after Italy election?
Advertisement

Noticeboard

31/01
Holiday in Genova
26/01
ViewfromRome
11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement