Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italy must act on migration to fight populism: foreign minister

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
6 February 2018
18:23 CET+01:00
2018 electionmigrationangelino alfano

Share this article

Italy must act on migration to fight populism: foreign minister
Italy's Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
6 February 2018
18:23 CET+01:00
Italy's foreign minister called on Tuesday for action on migration to stem populism and racism ahead of a general election in which far-right parties are forecast to perform strongly.

"We have a duty to reassure our citizens, in order to fight populism and racism and safeguard popular support for the European Union," said the centrist minister, Angelino Alfano.

He spoke at a meeting in Rome of officials from African and European countries to discuss how to stem the flow of migrants to Europe.

Thousands of migrants have died trying to reach Europe from Africa in recent years. Since 2014, more than 630,000 have reached Italian shores.

Italy heads to the polls on March 4th with immigration the dominant issue on the campaign trail. Opinion polls indicate that a coalition between the centre-right opposition party Forza Italia and far-right, anti-immigrant groups could end up in government.

READ MORE: 'It could have been me': Shooting highlights racial tension ahead of Italy elections

Alfano warned against the "exploitation of the immigration issue in order to stir up fears and gain easy consensus".

Tuesday's meeting came three days after a racist gun attack injured at least six migrants in the central Italian town of Macerata.

Among the 13 countries attending Tuesday's meeting was Libya, a war-torn country of transit for many migrants from Africa.

Some 119,000 people arrived in Italy by boat in 2017 after making the hazardous crossing of the Mediterranean from Libya. That was a decline of one-third from the number the previous year.

The numbers have dropped significantly since Italy forged a controversial Brussels-backed deal last summer with forces in Libya to block migrants from setting out for Europe.

READ ALSO: 'Alarming' messages of solidarity for Macerata shooter, lawyer reveals

 

2018 electionmigrationangelino alfano
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

Related articles

There's one thing Italy's politicians can agree on: Amazon's electronic bracelets

Facebook adds fact-checking feature in Italy

Who’s who in Italy’s 2018 election?

On the frozen mountain migrant trail from Italy to France

Political cheat sheet: Understanding Italy's Five Star Movement

Berlusconi's back: Understanding the enduring popularity of Italy's 'immortal' former PM

An introduction to Italy's small political parties

These are the promises Italy's political parties have made to voters
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The curious history behind Nutella, the world-famous spread

Eight spectacular Italian carnivals to explore outside Venice

Eight spectacular Italian carnivals to explore outside Venice
Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Venice's iconic Carnival kicks off in style

21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The curious history behind Nutella, the world-famous spread
  2. Everything you need to know about the Sanremo Music Festival, Italy's answer to Eurovision
  3. Italy puts 200,000 classic Italian songs online for free
  4. Two killed in avalanche at resort near Rome
  5. Clashes at banned protest against Erdogan's visit to Rome, one hurt
Advertisement

Noticeboard

31/01
Holiday in Genova
26/01
ViewfromRome
11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement