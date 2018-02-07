Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italian parents investigated after unvaccinated child catches tetanus

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
7 February 2018
15:24 CET+01:00
healthvaccinationsvaccinestetanus

Share this article

Italian parents investigated after unvaccinated child catches tetanus
An anti-tetanus vaccine. Photo: Fred Tanneau/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
7 February 2018
15:24 CET+01:00
Prosecutors in Turin are considering charging a couple with injury by negligence after they failed to vaccinate their daughter against tetanus and she went on to contract the infection.

The girl, seven, was rushed to the Regina Margherita Paediatric Hospital last October suffering from convulsions and was diagnosed with tetanus – a rare disease in Italy, where it has been compulsory to vaccinate children against it for the past 50 years.

It emerged that neither she nor her ten-month-old brother had received shots for tetanus or any other of the 12 diseases that Italy requires all school-age children to be vaccinated against.

While her parents said they were not part of Italy’s growing “anti-vax” movement, they said they were worried about potential side effects of vaccinations, according to La Repubblica.

Turin prosecutors are now weighing whether to open a case against them for negligent injury. They will first seek to establish whether the girl could have contracted tetanus if she had received the vaccination and whether it has permanently damaged her health, Il Secolo XIX said.

The girl was discharged after three weeks in hospital; both she and her brother have since been vaccinated.

Vaccines have been a hot topic in Italy since the government last year upped the number of mandatory vaccinations from four to 12 and made them a prerequisite for any children enrolling at state schools.

While public health experts praised the law, anti-vaccine activists vehemently oppose it. Two of Italy’s largest populist parties, the Five Star Movement and the Northern League, made scrapping the legislation one of their promises to voters ahead of the general election on March 4th.

Italy was one of the countries where discredited claims of a link between the combined measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination and autism had a significant impact on public perceptions of the safety of the jab. The “anti-vax” movement is thought to be one of the causes of a drastic increase in measles cases, which rose almost sixfold across Italy in 2017. 

healthvaccinationsvaccinestetanus
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

Related articles

Rome mayor challenges compulsory vaccine law

Measles cases rise six-fold in Italy as populists pledge to scrap compulsory vaccines

Italy is in the grip of its worst flu season in 14 years

Italian populists promise to scrap compulsory vaccines

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

'My motto is 'life is too good'': The Italian paralympic fencer fighting for vaccine awareness

Child killed by malaria in Italy caught disease in hospital

10 surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The curious history behind Nutella, the world-famous spread

Eight spectacular Italian carnivals to explore outside Venice

Eight spectacular Italian carnivals to explore outside Venice
Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Venice's iconic Carnival kicks off in style

21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The curious history behind Nutella, the world-famous spread
  2. Everything you need to know about the Sanremo Music Festival, Italy's answer to Eurovision
  3. Italy puts 200,000 classic Italian songs online for free
  4. Who’s who in Italy’s 2018 election?
  5. Clashes at banned protest against Erdogan's visit to Rome, one hurt
Advertisement

Noticeboard

31/01
Holiday in Genova
26/01
ViewfromRome
11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement