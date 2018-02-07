Volunteers are evacuating 100 stray goats from an idyllic Italian island

One of the goats of Palmaria. Photo: Gabriele Ferreri/Flickr, CC BY-NC 2.0

In what's been called the "biggest rescue operation ever attempted in Italy", animal lovers have begun removing around 100 stray goats from the island of Palmaria.

The goats are considered an invasive species on the island – part of a protected archipelago off the north-western Italian coast that's designated a Unesco World Heritage Site – and will be taken to the mainland to be rehoused.

Goats have lived wild on Palmaria since the 1960s. No one is quite sure how they got there, but over the decades the herd has grown to far outnumber the island's human population, which currently stands at around 30.

A common sight on the island's steep cliffs, the dinky goats may be popular with tourists, but their tendency to chomp native flora and trample residents' crops made them a nuisance to the locals.

Photo: Roberto Celi/Facebook