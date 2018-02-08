Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italy's Five Star Movement accused of plagiarizing Wikipedia and rivals' political speeches in election programme

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
8 February 2018
10:55 CET+01:00
2018 electionpoliticsfive star movementplagiarism

Share this article

Italy's Five Star Movement accused of plagiarizing Wikipedia and rivals' political speeches in election programme
M5S leader Luigi Di Maio delivers a speech during the presentation of the movement's parliamentary candidates. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
8 February 2018
10:55 CET+01:00
Italy's Five Star Movement (M5S), the country's most popular party according to polls, has been accused of plagiarizing a variety of sources in its programme for the March general election.

Online newspaper Il Post reported on Wednesday that 11 of the programme’s 20 chapters included material apparently plagiarized from other sources. A full comparison of the M5S manifesto and the unattributed sources can be found on the website in Italian.

These sources included articles, parliamentary papers, scientific studies, legal manuals, and even statements made by rival politicians.

According to Il Post, the M5S manifesto included material plagiarized from the Wikipedia pages for eco-museums, the ministry for communications, and a government agency responsible for managing EU farming funds, while in other places definitions were identical to those found in legal manuals.

Other sections were identical to papers from the European Commission and the Italian parliament, reports from private and public think tanks, and a National Geographic report. In one chapter, two full pages were identical, though not attributed to, a section from a report by environmental organization Legambiente.

Even more surprisingly, the manifesto also included material seemingly copied from a parliamentary question from Democratic Party (PD) senator Giorgio Roilo, and from the Repubblica daily newspaper, a left-leaning title with close ties to the PD.

Researchers for Il Post also analyzed the programmes of Italy’s other political parties, the site confirmed, without finding evidence of plagiarism. Meanwhile, some sections of the M5S programme, including those on immigration, justice, and foreign policy, were listed as 'partial' with less than a month to go until the March 4th election, though a party spokesperson told the newspaper that final versions would appear online "soon".

At the core of the party philosophy is direct democracy, and a party spokesperson dismissed the findings, saying the manifesto had been put together following online consultations with activists and members of its online platform. The spokesperson, Manlio Di Stefano, also said there was no specific author for each chapter.

A separate statement from the party said that the sections of the programme accused of plagiarism by Il Post were merely analytical sections, separate from the manifesto.

"Of course we have taken data from dossiers and scientific studies; also from experts with whom we have always collaborated in the past five years," the note continued.

Recent opinion polls show the M5S the most popular single party, with 30 percent of the vote, around five percent ahead of the governing PD. However, a centre-right coalition led by four-time PM Silvio Berlusconi is in the lead, approaching 40 percent, and a large chunk of the population has not yet decided who to vote for.

The M5S was created as an 'anti-establishment' party and has taken pride in presenting itself as an alternative to Italy's other main parties. Candidates who have previously held public office are banned from the party's lists.

Rival politicians were quick to criticize the M5S, with PD member Matteo Orfini writing: "Choose original ideas, choose the PD" on his Facebook page. Party secretary Matteo Renzi said: "[M5S deputy Alessandro] Di Battista insults us all saying 'Italians have turned stupid [referring to a recent comment by Di Battista]. Only he is intelligent, the others don't understand. That will be why the Five Stars copied their programme from Wikipedia." 

READ MORE: What you need to know about Italy's 2018 general election

 

 

2018 electionpoliticsfive star movementplagiarism
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

Related articles

What you need to know about Italy's 2018 election

Who’s who in Italy’s 2018 election?

Italy must act on migration to fight populism: foreign minister

Political cheat sheet: Understanding Italy's Five Star Movement

There's one thing Italy's politicians can agree on: Amazon's electronic bracelets

Facebook adds fact-checking feature in Italy

Berlusconi's back: Understanding the enduring popularity of Italy's 'immortal' former PM

An introduction to Italy's small political parties
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The curious history behind Nutella, the world-famous spread

Eight spectacular Italian carnivals to explore outside Venice

Eight spectacular Italian carnivals to explore outside Venice
Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Venice's iconic Carnival kicks off in style

21 mildly interesting facts about the Italian language

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. What you need to know about Italy's 2018 election
  2. Who’s who in Italy’s 2018 election?
  3. 'Stop the violence': Italians march to remember woman found dismembered in Macerata
  4. 'Alarming' messages of solidarity for Macerata shooter, lawyer reveals
  5. Italy must act on migration to fight populism: foreign minister
Advertisement

Noticeboard

31/01
Holiday in Genova
26/01
ViewfromRome
11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement