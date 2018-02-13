Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Almost half of Italian women report suffering sexual harassment

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
13 February 2018
12:17 CET+01:00
harassmentme toogender

Share this article

Almost half of Italian women report suffering sexual harassment
Demonstrators hold a banner reading "No violence against women". Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
13 February 2018
12:17 CET+01:00
Almost half of Italy's adult women have experienced some form of sexual harassment, according to new figures from national statistics agency Istat.

In total, an estimated 8.2 million Italian women aged between 14 and 65 – 43.6 percent – have experienced sexual harassment in their lifetime, the findings published on Tuesday show.

For the first time, the agency also investigated men's experience of sexual harassment, and found that 18.8 percent had experienced harassment – a total of 3.75 million people. The perpetrators of harassment were male in 97 percent of cases where the victim was female, and in 85.4 percent of cases relating to male victims.

The harassment took many forms, with verbal harassment being the most commonly reported kind, followed by unwanted touching. For women, unwanted touching was most likely to take place in public transport (accounting for 27.9 percent of such cases), while for men bars and nightclubs were the most common location.

Men and women also differed in how serious they considered the physical harassment to be.

More than three quarters (76.4 percent) of women who suffered physical harassment considered the assault to be 'very' or 'quite' serious, compared to only 47.2 percent of male victims.

An estimated 1.4 million women, or just under nine percent of those in this age group, reported experiencing physical harassment or sexual blackmail in their workplace, 425,000 of them within the last three years alone. In the course of their lifetime, 1.7 million women said they had been victims of sexual blackmail in order to be hired, promoted, or to keep their job.

In those cases, 80 percent of the women affected said they had told no one at work about the incident, while Istat reported that "almost no one" had reported the blackmail to police.

Hundreds of Italian women participated in the '#MeToo' social media movement in late 2017, and allegations surfaced against prominent Italian men. Former Italian football president Carlo Tavecchio was accused of harassment and Italian filmmaker Fausto Brizzi, one of Italy's most prolific contemporary writers and directors, has been accused by at least ten women of unwanted sexual advances.

On the whole, the movement failed to gain the same momentum it has seen in other countries. However, two recent open letters signed by around 250 women from Italy's cinema and journalism industries called for structural change in order to tackle harassment, possibly showing that the tide has begun to turn.

ANALYSIS: Violence against women conditions every aspect of our lives

 

harassmentme toogender
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

Related articles

Italian journalists denounce sexual harassment in open letter

Women in Italy's film industry call for an end to harassment in joint manifesto

Silvio Berlusconi backs Catherine Deneuve on #MeToo: 'Women are happy when men court them'

Juventus launch women's team but players still without professional contracts

OPINION: 'Sexism among women is still sexism. It's time to stop dragging each other down'

Italian TV show labels Eastern European women 'always sexy and perfect housewives'. Cue uproar

For the first time, a woman will coach an Italian national football team

Italian paralympic champion targeted by Facebook sexual harassment campaign
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Why thousands of people join a massive food fight in this Italian town each year

IN PICTURES: Thousands of Italians march against racist and sexist violence

Seven songs that will help you learn Italian
Advertisement

Citrus fruits, scurvy and Cosa Nostra: Analyzing the origins of the Sicilian mafia

What you need to know about Italy's 2018 election

The curious history behind Nutella, the world-famous spread

Eight spectacular Italian carnivals to explore outside Venice
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How to talk about love, sex, and dating in Italian
  2. Former Renault F1 boss Flavio Briatore gets 18-month sentence for tax fraud
  3. Why thousands of people join a massive food fight in this Italian town each year
  4. Anti-fascist protesters rally in flashpoint Italian town
  5. Italy’s entry for the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest is a dark ballad about terrorist attacks
Advertisement

Noticeboard

31/01
Holiday in Genova
26/01
ViewfromRome
11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
16/11
An American Family in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement