Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Aldi, meet Aldi: German supermarket seeks out Italians who share its name

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
16 February 2018
12:52 CET+01:00
shoppingfoodaldi

Share this article

Aldi, meet Aldi: German supermarket seeks out Italians who share its name
An Aldi supermarket in the UK. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
16 February 2018
12:52 CET+01:00
Discount supermarket Aldi will open its first locations in northern Italy next month, the company announced this week – and to celebrate, the German Aldi is looking for its Italian namesakes.

More than 100 Italian families share the supermarket's name – a pure coincidence, since the brand was coined from "Diskont" and "Albrecht" after the west German brothers who founded it. 

To promote its arrival in Italy next month, the group sought out Italian Aldis to become "ambassadors" for the budget chain.

Five of them were invited to star in promotional videos that show them cooking traditional Italian dishes with Aldi's new, Italy-specific range – including Lino and Giulia Aldi, an entertaining retired couple from Settimo Milanese, who whip up a rather nice stew. 

 
Despite having found success elsewhere in Europe as a no-frills shopping option, for its Italian launch Aldi is putting in the effort to dispel associations with sorry-looking sausages and bastardized frozen pizzas. The company assures that 75 percent of products on sale in its Italian supermarkets will be locally sourced, including regional specialities and an all-Italian wine cellar in every store.
 
"We're extremely proud to enter the Italian market, renowned throughout the world for its unmatched gastronomic culture," said Aldi's group managing director, Michael Veiser, adding that meeting Italian shoppers' expectations was the supermarket's "greatest challenge". 
 
The group has been preparing its Italian debut for two years. The first ten stores are due to open on March 1st, in Castellanza, Piacenza, Trento and other locations across northern Italy. The company plans to follow them with at least 35 in 2018. 
 
It says it has hired 880 people in Italy so far and expects to have a workforce of more than 1,500 by the end of the year.
 
Aldi's rival German discount chain, Lidl, is already present in Italy with more than 500 stores nationwide. 
 
READ ALSO
shoppingfoodaldi
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

Related articles

Five great reasons why Parma is Italy's 2020 capital of culture

The curious history behind Nutella, the world-famous spread

Twelve authentic spots to eat and drink on a budget in Venice

Venice authorities open inquiry into €1,100 restaurant bill for tourists

Fierce debate in Italy's southern regions over special status for tomatoes

Italian chef rescues fish from baking tray and sets it free

Ferrero gobbles up Nestle's US confectionery business for $2.8 billion

Seven very Italian ways to beat the January blues
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Why thousands of people join a massive food fight in this Italian town each year

IN PICTURES: Thousands of Italians march against racist and sexist violence

Seven songs that will help you learn Italian
Advertisement

Citrus fruits, scurvy and Cosa Nostra: Analyzing the origins of the Sicilian mafia

What you need to know about Italy's 2018 election

The curious history behind Nutella, the world-famous spread

Eight spectacular Italian carnivals to explore outside Venice
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How February 15th became Italy's official 'Singles' Day'
  2. PICTURES: Massive sinkhole opens in Rome, swallowing cars
  3. How the discovery of prehistoric wine in Italian caves made us rethink ancient Sicilian culture
  4. 11 of the best romantic Italian films of all time
  5. Today in Italian politics: Five Star problems, surreal debates, and a Berlusconi burn
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/02
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
31/01
Holiday in Genova
26/01
ViewfromRome
11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement