Snow over Vesuvius and frosty deer in Abruzzo: Italy is a winter wonderland right now

22 February 2018
17:14 CET+01:00
Civitella Alfedena in L'Aquila, Abruzzo. Photo: Pietro Santucci/Facebook
Italy may be heading for a late-winter cold snap, but pictures like this remind us why that's not so bad.

As Italy braces for a return to freezing temperatures until at least early March, photographers at least are celebrating the return of colder weather.

After one of the warmest Januaries on record, spectacular shots of the snow and ice covering many parts of Italy are a reminder that the country can be just as beautiful in winter. 

In the Gulf of Naples, best known for its summer landscapes, snow has been falling over Mount Vesuvius. More than 1,000 metres above sea level, the flakes seem to dance rather than fall, as this slow-motion video by local guide service Vesuvio Natura da Esplorare shows.


Meanwhile in Abruzzo, mountain guide Pietro Santucci captured this magical moment when deer explored the snowy woods in the region's national park. 
 
 
Many of the park's furry critters are still out and about despite the winter weather, from red foxes to mountain goats.
 

The region of Emilia Romagna is expecting heavy snowfall throughout the weekend, and the first flakes are already falling in and around Bologna. 
 
 

A post shared by Mtb Savigno (@mtbsavigno) on

Urbino in the Marche is pretty as a picture under a fresh dusting of snow. 

 

A post shared by Sara Giorgi (@sari.giorgi) on

 

A post shared by Andrea Mainardi (@manniandrea) on

 
Even parts of sunny Sardinia are covered in white.  
 
 

A post shared by Gianni (@cugusig) on

 

A post shared by Bianca🌻 (@biancatansu) on

 
How's the weather where you are? Send us your favourite winter shots of Italy on Facebook or Twitter.
