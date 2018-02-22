Snow over Vesuvius and frosty deer in Abruzzo: Italy is a winter wonderland right now

As Italy braces for a return to freezing temperatures until at least early March, photographers at least are celebrating the return of colder weather.
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, spectacular shots of the snow and ice covering many parts of Italy are a reminder that the country can be just as beautiful in winter.
In the Gulf of Naples, best known for its summer landscapes, snow has been falling over Mount Vesuvius. More than 1,000 metres above sea level, the flakes seem to dance rather than fall, as this slow-motion video by local guide service Vesuvio Natura da Esplorare shows.
Meanwhile in Abruzzo, mountain guide Pietro Santucci captured this magical moment when deer explored the snowy woods in the region's national park.
The region of Emilia Romagna is expecting heavy snowfall throughout the weekend, and the first flakes are already falling in and around Bologna.
Urbino in the Marche is pretty as a picture under a fresh dusting of snow.