Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Juventus match snowed off as blizzard hits northern Italy

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
26 February 2018
08:53 CET+01:00
footballsportjuventusatalantaturin

Share this article

Juventus match snowed off as blizzard hits northern Italy
Italian referee Maurizio Mariani checks the conditions before the Italian Serie A football match. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
26 February 2018
08:53 CET+01:00
Sunday's Serie A game between champions Juventus and Atalanta in Turin was postponed because of blizzard-like conditions in northern Italy.

Snow covered the pitch at Allianz Stadium with referee Maurizio Mariani and captains Gianluigi Buffon and Rafael Toloi deciding to call off the game.

"It's possible to play in these conditions, but it would not be a spectacle worthy of the top flight. There is also the issue of potential harm to the players," said Juventus director Beppe Marotta.

Six-time defending champions Juventus are a point behind leaders Napoli, who play Cagliari in Sardinia on Monday. Up to five centimetres of snow fell in 55 minutes, an hour before the scheduled 1700GMT kickoff.

The covers were removed from the pitch two hours before the game to allow for routine tests on goal-line technology and the video assistant referee (VAR).

READ ALSO: How the Juventus women's team is shaking up Italian football

Supporters cheer under heavy snowfall. Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP

Both sides continued their warm-ups despite the adverse conditions and the game had looked set to start but following a final survey it was decided it could proceed in sub-zero temperatures.

Juventus said another date would be announced shortly, with the team's crowded calendar making Wednesday, March 14th a possibility.

Juventus play Atalanta in the Italian Cup semi-final, return leg next Wednesday in the Allianz Stadium, before travelling to Rome for next weekend's Serie A game against Lazio.

Massimiliano Allegri's side then travel to Wembley on March 7th having been held 2-2 by Spurs in the last 16 first leg clash in Turin last week.

READ ALSO

footballsportjuventusatalantaturin
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the trick to launching your international career?

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. IN PICTURES: Snowmen and skiers in Rome after historic snowfall
  2. Here's how heavy snowfall is affecting Italy
  3. Tens of thousands march in rival protests across Italy
  4. Silvio Berlusconi: Italy's eternal comeback king
  5. Today in Italian politics: Italy's latest candidate for prime minister is a real clown
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/02
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
31/01
Holiday in Genova
26/01
ViewfromRome
11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement