Here's how heavy snowfall is affecting Italy

A panoramic view of snow-covered Rome. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP

Rome woke to freezing temperatures and its first snow in six years on Monday, as a cold blast that has claimed at least four lives across Europe swept through Italy.

Here's how different parts of the country have been affected by the Siberian winds. We'll be updating this article throughout the day and week.

Rome

The Italian capital saw its first snowfall in six years, with up to five centimetres of the white stuff in some parts of the city, and half a metre in higher altitude areas of the wider comune. It was 0C on Monday, with a low of -6C forecast until Wednesday, although no more snow is expected to fall.

Italy's Civil Protection Agency announced that the Italian army would be brought in to help clear the streets of the capital, and many schools were closed across the city.

Several of the city's iconic monuments were closed on Monday, including the Colosseum and Roman Forum.

Air, road, and rail transport were all affected, with delays to flights at both the city's airports, Fiumicino and Ciampino. There were also delays to buses and trains, some by up to two hours, though the Metro was functioning as usual.

"Because of the intense snowfall, delays are predicted at Fiumicino and Ciampino. We advise you to contact your airline for up-to-date information on your flight."

And firefighters intervened in several locations where trees had fallen due to the strong winds and snowfall.

Meanwhile, Rome's environmental councillor appealed to Romans to limit all travel to "the necessary minimum".

And authorities in the capital opened several train stations to act as emergency shelters for the homeless population, and several existing shelters announced a temporary increase in the number of beds they could offer. Prime minister Paolo Gentiloni thanked the volunteers across Italy who were helping those in need during the extreme weather.

"Thanks to all the volunteers who in these hours are helping needy people to protect themselves from the cold."

Turin and Piedmont

The northwestern region is experiencing extremely low temperatures, particularly at higher altitudes. Temperatures were forecast to remain below 0C in Turin for most of this week, falling further to -16C at areas over 2000 metres above sea level.

A Serie A football match between Juventus and Atalanta was called off on Sunday after blizzard-like conditions.

"It's possible to play in these conditions, but it would not be a spectacle worthy of the top flight. There is also the issue of potential harm to the players," said Juventus director Beppe Marotta.

Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia

In the northeast, it's winds rather than snow causing the most problems. In Trieste, wind speeds reached 130 km/h and firefighters were at work securing roofs, trees, and windows across the region.

Meanwhile in Venice, strong winds knocked over a pylon on the Ponte della Libertà on Sunday evening, blocking traffic in both directions for several hours.

Tuscany

Tuscany was placed under a 'yellow' alert by the Civil Protection Agency until Monday evening, due to the snow and winds.

Le Marche

Parts of central Italy still suffering the aftermath of the 2016 earthquakes. People still living in temporary housing in the provinces of Macerata, Fermo and Ascoli Piceno have had several days of snowfall, though less than the heavy drifts that came in January 2017.

The emergency shelters are said to be holding up better than expected, according to one local official in Ascoli Piceno province: "People tell me that at least they're warm," Michele Franchi, the deputy mayor of Arquata del Tronto, told Ansa.

Abruzzo

Abruzzo was covered in snow on Monday, from mountains to coast.

Here's how beaches in the seaside province of Pescara looked.

Train services were disrupted across the region, with several lines closed altogether. Passengers are advised to check the FS rail company's news page or Twitter feed for the latest updates.

Campania

Even the south of Italy of got snow: the Gulf of Naples woke up on Monday morning to the magical sight of Mount Vesuvius covered in white.

Snow has been falling over the volcano's crater for several days, but this time it settled across the upper slopes. Part of the road to the mountain has been closed, while the crater will remain off-limits to the public until Wednesday.

There was also snow in and around Naples, causing some disruption to traffic. Part of the A16 motorway that runs from coast to coast was closed, while other roads restricted access for heavy vehicles.

Neapolitans were as surprised as anyone to see snow so far south, and #neveanapoli ("snow in Naples") became a trending topic on Italian Twitter.

"Snow is Naples is a bit like saying 'let's go to the beach in Val d'Aosta'. We're dreaming"