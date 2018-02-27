Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
The Pope's new clothes: Catholic 'fashion' to go on show in New York

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
27 February 2018
16:14 CET+01:00
vaticanfashion

The Pope's new clothes: Catholic 'fashion' to go on show in New York
Donatella Versace, Anna Wintour and Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
27 February 2018
16:14 CET+01:00
The Vatican will lend around 40 ecclesiastical works to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for an exhibition focusing on the Catholic religion's impact on fashion, organizers said on Monday.

Items such as papal rings and crowns worn by various popes from the 18th and 19th centuries will go on display, including precious treasures from the famous Sistine Chapel "never seen outside of the Vatican," organizers said.

The exhibition Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination will feature items spanning a period of more than 15 papacies.

Andrew Bolton, from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, said fashion and religion have always inspired and influenced each other.

Designer Donatella Versace and Vogue's Anna Wintour were among those to attend a presentation of the exhibition on Monday in Rome, as well as Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, the Vatican's culture minister.

The exhibition at the Met is due to open to the public from May 10th until October 8th.


Designers Donatella Versace and Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino attend the exhibition launch at Rome's Palazzo Colonna. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP

vaticanfashion
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Recent highlights

