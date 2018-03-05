Italian election results: How the world's press reacted

L'Italia di #M5S e #Lega. #Pd ko, #Renzi all'addio - La #primapagina di Repubblica di oggi https://t.co/TCRoJN3oz2 pic.twitter.com/79oEV5ZzqZ— la Repubblica (@repubblica) March 5, 2018
The centre-left-leaning Repubblica daily: "The Italy of the Five Star Movement and the League. Democratic Party knocked out, bye to Renzi."
CHE BORDELLO #Centrodestra in testa, boom #M5S ma non c'è maggioranza Nel #Lazio sfida all'ultimo voto tra #Parisi e #Zingaretti La #Lega supera #ForzaItalia Il calcio piange #DavideAstori Ecco la nostra #primapagina #buongiorno #Elezioni4Marzo2018 #elezioni2018 pic.twitter.com/sGOoRcQ6dZ— IL TEMPO (@tempoweb) March 5, 2018
Conservative daily Il Tempo was more succinct: "What a mess"
- LIVE BLOG: Uncertainty ahead as Italy election results come in
- Analysis: What can we expect after the Italian election, and how did we get here?
- Italy left in limbo after populist surge in election
Buongiorno, ecco la prima pagina di oggi.— La Stampa (@LaStampa) March 5, 2018
Gli aggiornamenti su https://t.co/85UEUCjeLC pic.twitter.com/nagJPjEGMG
"Di Maio wins, Italy ungovernable," La Stampa's front page declared.
Il Fatto Quotidiano, which describes itself as anti-establishment: "M5S triumph, PD disaster, centre-right at 37 percent."
The New York Times, which wrote: "The results were not just a disconcerting measure of Italy’s mood but also a harbinger of the troubles that may yet lay ahead for Europe."
Le Monde, France: "No majority emerges, anti-European parties do very well."
Two election headlines in Germany's Die Welt: 'As the election victory is established, Italy's new political star disappears'. The daily wrote that Five Star leader Luigi Di Maio seemed "overwhelmed by the sudden success", refusing to give statements to press as his party celebrated victory.
The other headline describes "Italy's unsettling flirt with anarchy".
"Italy set for substantial political chaos," read the headline of a column in Sweden's Aftonbladet. The subheading: "The Italian election was just as chaotic as many feared."