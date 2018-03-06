Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italian fined €100,000 for trying to smuggle truffles out of Turkey

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
6 March 2018
14:15 CET+01:00
foodtruffles

Share this article

Italian fined €100,000 for trying to smuggle truffles out of Turkey
A white truffle, this one legally dug in Piedmont, Italy. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
6 March 2018
14:15 CET+01:00
Turkey fined an Italian citizen nearly €100,000 for trying to illegally smuggle white truffles out of the country, authorities said on Monday.

The unnamed suspect was fined 466,509 Turkish lira after being caught trying to take the aromatic fungus across the border to Bulgaria, the Istanbul forest region management authority said in a statement.

The authority said the truffle was worth €250 a kilo in some European countries and the individual had illegally collected nearly 29 kilos of it.

"After the incident, the Istanbul forest region management authority tightened protection and monitoring activities against those illegally searching for truffles," the statement said.

Recep Ates, an Istanbul forest region official, urged locals to inform the authorities if they see foreigners walking around the area with dogs.

Dogs or specially trained pigs are used to dig truffles from the ground.


Truffle hunting in northern Italy. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP

foodtruffles
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the trick to launching your international career?

An MBA could be what you need to take the elusive next step in your career.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy elects its first black senator: Toni Iwobi of the League
  2. Who’s who in Italy’s 2018 election?
  3. AS IT HAPPENED: Exit polls point to hung parliament after Italian election
  4. Analysis: What can we expect after the Italian election, and how did we get here?
  5. Italian election results: How the world's press reacted
Advertisement

Noticeboard

16/02
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
31/01
Holiday in Genova
26/01
ViewfromRome
11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
11/12
American for the Camino de Santiago in Italy
View all notices
Advertisement