Italian football mourns former coach Emiliano Mondonico

Torino fans. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP

Former Italian Serie A coach Emiliano Mondonico, who guided clubs such as Torino, Fiorentina and Atalanta, has died aged 71 years after a long battle with cancer, his family said on Thursday.

Mondonico's greatest success was leading Torino to the 1992 UEFA Cup final, and the Italian Cup trophy the following year.

Torino led the tributes, issuing a statement on their website: "President Urbano Cairo and all the Torino Football Club – managers, employees, coaches, football players, youth sector – are deeply saddened and express heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Emiliano Mondonico.

"A former Granata player and then Toro coach with whom he won an Italian Cup and the Mitropa Cup, Emiliano Mondonico has entered the history of our club and the hearts of all the fans."

Ciao Mondo, ci mancherai. pic.twitter.com/keuAsvBjHQ — Torino Football Club (@TorinoFC_1906) March 29, 2018

"Bye Mondo, we'll miss you."

During his playing career Mondonico played for Torino, Monza, Atalanta, and his local side Cremonese as a winger between 1966 and 1979.

He also managed Napoli before finishing his career in 2012 after he was sacked by Novara.

Atalanta also paid tribute, saying: "In moments like this you always find it hard to find words, perhaps because there are none. An important piece of Atalantine history has gone, but it will never be forgotten."

Fiorentina said Mondonico would "remain forever in our history and our hearts" after leading the club back to Serie A in 2004.

READ ALSO: