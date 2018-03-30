Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Pope washes prisoners' feet in Easter ritual

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
30 March 2018
08:40 CEST+02:00
popeeasterfeetprisoners

Share this article

Pope washes prisoners' feet in Easter ritual
Pope Francis kisses feet of inmates at Rome's Regina Coeli prison. Photo: HO / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
30 March 2018
08:40 CEST+02:00
Pope Francis washed prisoners' feet at a Rome jail on Thursday, including two Muslims, an Orthodox Christian and a Buddhist, once again choosing to celebrate Holy Thursday among Italy's incarcerated.
"Everyone always has the opportunity to change life and one cannot judge," said Francis to the prisoners of the city's all-male Regina Coeli prison.
   
It is the fourth time in the pope's five year papacy that he has celebrated the Holy Mass in an Italian jail.
   
"For me, visiting the sick, going into prison, making the prisoner feel that he can have hope of rehabilitation, that is the preaching of the Church," said Francis in a recent book of interviews.
   
This year, the twelve inmates washed by Francis hailed from Italy, the Philippines, Morocco, Colombia, Moldova, Sierra Leone and Nigeria. 
 
The rite, performed yearly on Maundy or Holy Thursday, commemorates Jesus
Christ's Last Supper with the apostles. In Christian tradition, Jesus is said to have washed their feet ahead of
the meal in a gesture of humility.
   
"I am a sinner like you but today I represent Jesus... God never abandons us, never tires of forgiving us," Francis said to the inmates.
 
The ceremony is part of the run-up to Easter Sunday. Since his election in 2013, the pope has moved the feet washing ceremony outside the walls of the Vatican and into centres for vulnerable people or
those on society's margins.
   
In his first year he visited a youth detention centre where he performed the ritual on a group of young inmates including two Muslims -- the first Catholic leader ever to do so.
   
In 2014 he washed the feet of elderly and disabled people, in 2015 he did so in a prison, and in 2016 he chose a migrant reception centre.
   
Last year the pope went to Paliano jail outside Rome where he washed the feet of former mafiosi in a prison known for housing inmates who have informed on old mobster allies.
popeeasterfeetprisoners
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Could this close the gender gap in the workforce?

Studies show that companies with women in senior management perform better than those without. Yet women are still much less likely to hold leadership positions than men. So, what gives?

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 12 Italian Easter foods you have to try at least once
  2. Dancing devils and egg olympics: Nine of Italy's most curious Easter festivals
  3. Italy seeks Unesco status for transhumance, ancient tradition of seasonal migration
  4. Two dead in explosion at Livorno port
  5. Anti-terror raids across Italy, suspected Isis militant arrested
Advertisement

Noticeboard

26/03
Experience Italian village life on Lake Como
16/02
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
31/01
Holiday in Genova
26/01
ViewfromRome
11/01
Elegant countryside villa near Pula, Sardinia
04/01
Best selling book: A Zany Slice of Tuscany
View all notices
Advertisement