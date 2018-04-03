Naples' most famous pizzeria opens second Rome location

A Neapolitan Margherita pizza is cooked to perfection. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP

Lovers of traditional Neapolitan pizza rejoice: one of Italy's most historic pizzerias, which reached global fame in the film Eat Pray Love, is opening a second location in Rome.

There's seating space for 100 to enjoy the food, and another draw of the eatery is the installation of a large window onto the kitchen, where passersby can watch the chefs at work from the street.

The restaurant opened on March 29th, close to the Trevi Fountain in the Italian capital. Though its Naples location serves only two varieties (marinara and margherita), the new Rome location will also offer antipasti, an anchovy topping, and baked and fried pizzas.

Da Michele, a historic pizza restaurant that has made it onto tourist itineraries after featuring in Julia Roberts film Eat Pray Love, is often named the best in Naples. On a typical weekend evening, hungry visitors will queue patiently for hours to get a seat.

Its first Roman branch opened in November 2016, close to the Piazza del Popolo. That was the first Italian branch outside Naples in the eatery's 140-year history, and was followed by the opening of a restaurant in London later the same month.

Further foreign branches can be found in Fukuoka, Japan and Barcelona, Spain.

Neapolitan pizza was recently declared part of the world's 'intangible heritage' by Unesco, and the city has an association tasked with testing pizzerias on their methods and ingredients. Only those that meet the stringent standards are allowed to call their pizza 'Neapolitan'.

Pizza romana, the variety found in the Italian capital, is a different beast. While the Naples chefs keep the crust doughy and light and the toppings simple, Roman pizza is more of a mish-mash, with no strict regulations.

The crust here is slightly thicker and baked at a cooler temperature, meaning none of the black spots which, in the right quantity, are a mark of quality in Naples. You'll also find more varied toppings in the capital city, with anchovies, meat, and all kinds of vegetables frequently making an appearance.

