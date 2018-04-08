Pouille sends France past Italy and into Davis Cup semi-finals

France's Lucas Pouille celebrates after winning against Italy's Fabio Fognini during the Davis Cup quarter final on Sunday. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto / AFP

Lucas Pouille sent France into the Davis Cup semi-finals on the strength of his four-set defeat of Italy's Fabio Fognini in Genoa on Sunday.

Pouille battled past the Italian number one 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 to give France an unassailable 3-1 lead in the quarter-final.

Sunday's redundant second reverse singles will not be played, organisers announced.

The title holders will face either Spain or Germany in the last-four tie in September.

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert had cruised to a straight-sets victory over Fognini and Simone Bolelli in the doubles on Saturday to put France in control.

Pouille had clinched France's first point on Friday with a five-set success over Andreas Seppi with Fognini levelling in a bad-tempered four-set affair against Jeremy Chardy.