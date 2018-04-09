Woman hurt by falling tree amid high winds in Rome

The River Tiber, which has been running high for several weeks after torrential rains. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP

One person was injured in Rome on Monday as strong winds felled scores of trees in and around the Italian capital.

A woman was taken to hospital after a falling tree hit her car on the Via del Mare in south-west Rome. Her injuries were reported to be minor.

Other cars and at least one balcony was damaged by flying branches elsewhere in the city, while some roads were temporarily closed and traffic held up. As well as trees, a number of telephone poles and roof tiles were also blown down.

In total, firefighters were called out at least 40 times across greater Rome and especially its coast, which was battered by heavy rain and winds sweeping in from the Tyrrhenian Sea.

The station of Prima Porta, on the train line between Rome and Viterbo, was closed to northbound trains due to the bad weather, which follows several days of long-awaited sun in the capital.

And the surrounding region of Lazio issued a weather alert until at least Monday evening, warning of storms and high seas.

According to meteorologists, Lazio found itself at the centre of a "cyclonic vortex" moving in from the north-west, which also brought rain to Tuscany and Umbria.

While conditions in the centre are expected to improve from Tuesday, the north-west of Italy will suffer in coming days, with rain and storms forecast to intensify midweek until at least Thursday.

Better weather is expected to return from the weekend.