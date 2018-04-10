Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

13 pictures that show just how beautiful Italy is in the spring

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
10 April 2018
11:52 CEST+02:00
springphotographynaturetravel

Share this article

13 pictures that show just how beautiful Italy is in the spring
Where in Italy to head for the best springtime selfies. Photo: Piero Cruciatti/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
10 April 2018
11:52 CEST+02:00
Spring has arrived, the country is in bloom and the crowds of tourists haven't yet arrived: now is the perfect time to explore Italy. These 13 snapshots will show why nowhere else looks better in the springtime.


Blooming cherry trees at Rome's Eur park. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP

A tulip field on the outskirts of Milan. Photo: Piero Cruciatti/AFP

READ ALSO: Six unmistakable signs that spring has arrived in Italy

 

A post shared by Maria Pina Rosato (@mapirosato) on

Campo Imperatore in the Apennine Mountains looks almost too good to be true.

 

A post shared by Borgo Villa Risi (@borgovillarisi) on

Blue skies over Siena.

 

A post shared by Igers Sardegna (@igers_sardegna) on

Spring is the perfect time to spy flamingos in several parts of the country -- this flock is in Sardinia.

READ MORE: Seven places to see wild flamingos in Italy

Take a springtime walk to explore the outskirts of your city or hometown. This view can be captured just outside Bologna in Italy's centre-north.

And Spoleto in Umbria is a great destination still off the radar of many tourists.

 

A post shared by silvia rissetto (@zilvi_rissetto) on

Rome's Orange Garden is one of our favourite open secrets: this secluded spot is found close to the Circo Massimo, and the spring months are the most fragrant time to visit.

Pretty Venzone, near Udine, is decked out in purple to celebrate the town's specialty of lavender.

READ ALSO: 13 places in Italy that look like they belong in a fairy tale

 

A post shared by Alberto Cima (@alberto.cima) on

Wildflowers brighten up a hike through the Dolomites, here pictured at 3000 metres above sea level.

We'll never say no to a trip to the Amalfi Coast, but this snap of Ravello shows why now is a great time to visit.

 

A post shared by Jorge Franganillo (@franganillo.es) on

Italy's market stalls (this one's in Palermo) are also at their best this time of year.

Lake Como: need we say more?

NOW READ: Six springtime foods you simply have to taste in RomeSix springtime foods you simply have to taste in Rome
Photo: Bud Ellison/Flickr

springphotographynaturetravel
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italian League marks International Roma Day by telling them to 'work more and steal less'
  2. Italy grants citizenship to more people than any other EU country
  3. WW2 bomb causes evacuation of nearly 10,000 in northern Italy
  4. Pouille sends France past Italy and into Davis Cup semi-finals
  5. Pope Francis condemns the use of chemical weapons in Syria
Advertisement

Noticeboard

10/04
BLOGSPOT Ranks GrandVoyageItaly.com 7th Best Italy Blog!
09/04
Job Vacancy
26/03
Experience Italian village life on Lake Como
16/02
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
31/01
Holiday in Genova
26/01
ViewfromRome
View all notices
Advertisement