13 pictures that show just how beautiful Italy is in the spring

Blooming cherry trees at Rome's Eur park. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP
A tulip field on the outskirts of Milan. Photo: Piero Cruciatti/AFP
Campo Imperatore in the Apennine Mountains looks almost too good to be true.
Blue skies over Siena.
Spring is the perfect time to spy flamingos in several parts of the country -- this flock is in Sardinia.
Take a springtime walk to explore the outskirts of your city or hometown. This view can be captured just outside Bologna in Italy's centre-north.
And Spoleto in Umbria is a great destination still off the radar of many tourists.
Rome's Orange Garden is one of our favourite open secrets: this secluded spot is found close to the Circo Massimo, and the spring months are the most fragrant time to visit.
Pretty Venzone, near Udine, is decked out in purple to celebrate the town's specialty of lavender.
Wildflowers brighten up a hike through the Dolomites, here pictured at 3000 metres above sea level.
We'll never say no to a trip to the Amalfi Coast, but this snap of Ravello shows why now is a great time to visit.
Italy's market stalls (this one's in Palermo) are also at their best this time of year.
Lake Como: need we say more?
Photo: Bud Ellison/Flickr