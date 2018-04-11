Rome erupts into celebration after 'historic' comeback against Barca

AS Roma's Greek defender Kostas Manolas (L) celebrates after scoring a goal. Photo: Lluis Gene/AFP

Car horns blaring, flags waving, fans singing in the streets and wild cheers pouring from every household; the Italian capital came alive on Tuesday night as Roma knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League after a miracle comeback.

The incredible 3-0 victory at the Stadio Olimpico saw the home side overhaul a 4-1 first-leg defeat and advance on away goals.



"Rome's historic feat: 3-0 against Barca, flying into the semi-finals. Messi and companions KO," said Italian daily La Stampa, referencing the Spanish champions' star forward.



"Perhaps the greatest night in Roma's history," tweeted daily Il Fatto Quotidiano.

"Rome's gladiators: Messi folds, horns blast all over the city," declared the online paper RomaToday.

The below message from the AS Roma Twitter account roughly translates as a very enthusiastic "COME ONNNNNNN!".

The "giallorossi" now advance to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 1984, and their fans can start dreaming of the ultimate victory in the final in Kiev in May.

Roma's Edin Dzeko set the ball rolling in the sixth minute, and after Daniele De Rossi converted a penalty 13 minutes after the break to get the home fans believing, Kostas Manolas glanced home a brilliant header with eight minutes left to send the Roma supporters into raptures and leave Barca wondering what had hit them.

With just seven minutes left Manolas met a corner with a unsaveable header, sparking wild celebrations on and off the pitch.



The hosts held on brilliantly to see the result out and go through to the semis for the first time since 1984, when they lost the final at home to Liverpool, Tuesday's other victors.

