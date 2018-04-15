Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Award-winning Italian filmmaker Vittorio Taviani dies

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
15 April 2018
16:54 CEST+02:00
vittorio taviani

Share this article

Award-winning Italian filmmaker Vittorio Taviani dies
Vittorio Taviani pictured in 2012. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
15 April 2018
16:54 CEST+02:00
Italian filmmaker and Cannes Film Festival winner Vittorio Taviani has died aged 88, according to media reports on Sunday citing family sources.

Taviani and his brother Paolo formed one of Italian cinema's most famous duos and together they made more than 15 films.

One of their best-known was the gritty biopic "Padre Padrone", set in Sardinia, which won the top Palme d'Or prize at Cannes in 1977.

Born in San Miniato, Tuscany, on September 20, 1929, Taviani died in Rome after suffering from a long-term illness.

"It's a sad day for culture, we have lost one of the greatest masters of our cinema," said Italy's culture minister Dario Franceschini. 

Another of the brothers' critically acclaimed films is 2012's "Caesar Must Die", for which they won the Golden Bear prize at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The pair's father was an anti-fascist lawyer and they had an early interest in social issues, which they later translated onto the screen.

Their work is known for its mix of history, psychological analysis and lyricism.

"Cinema is my life, because without it I would be only a ghost and the relationships I have with other people would dissolve in the mist," Taviani once said. 

READ ALSO: 11 of the best romantic Italian films of all time

vittorio taviani
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Good for a girl? The women proving football isn’t out of their league

Football superstars Ada Hegerberg and Liv Cooke are fronting a new UEFA campaign that encourages young girls to kick off careers in ‘the beautiful game’.

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Unlucky for some: Thirteen strange Italian superstitions
  2. American student stabbed in Florence after 'defending girlfriend from harassment'
  3. Italy begins second attempt to form government
  4. Deer gets lost, wanders into Italian bakery
  5. Tourist hotspot taskforces meet in Venice to tackle overcrowding
Advertisement

Noticeboard

10/04
BLOGSPOT Ranks GrandVoyageItaly.com 7th Best Italy Blog!
09/04
Job Vacancy
26/03
Experience Italian village life on Lake Como
16/02
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
31/01
Holiday in Genova
26/01
ViewfromRome
View all notices
Advertisement