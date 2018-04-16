Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Rome museum robbed of €10,000

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
16 April 2018
10:21 CEST+02:00
romemuseumcrime

Share this article

Rome museum robbed of €10,000
Inside Rome's Centrale Montemartini museum, a converted power plant. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
16 April 2018
10:21 CEST+02:00
Thieves held up the Centrale Montemartini museum in the south of Rome on Sunday, making off with some €10,000.

Two men armed with handguns approached the ticket office at around 5 pm, while a few visitors were still queueing to enter, Rai News reported.

One of the robbers aimed his gun at a member of staff while the other forced another employee to lead him to the museum's safe. The thieves dragged the safe to the exit, where a third accomplice was waiting in a get-away car.

No one was reported injured. 

READ ALSO: Italian band's live rig and one-of-a-kind instruments stolen in Gothenburg

Police are using witnesses' account and CCTV footage to try to identify the men, whose faces were covered for the heist. 

The Centrale Montermartini was closed on Monday as usual. Housed inside a former power station in the industrial-turned-trendy neighbourhood of Ostiense, the museum displays ancient sculpture and artefacts that belong to the municipality of Rome. 

Nothing was stolen from its collection in Sunday's robbery. 

More daring art heists in Italy have seen thieves make off with works worth millions of euros. In 2015, a gang stole masterpieces by Rubens and Tintoretto from a museum in Verona with the help of a security guard, while several precious paintings have been snatched from churches. 

And in January, jewels worth several thousands of euros and owned by Qatar's ruling family were stolen from a show at the Doge's Palace in Venice. 

READ ALSO: Italy's art police recover works stolen from quake-hit churches

Italy's art police recover works stolen from quake-hit churches
Photo: Carabinieri

romemuseumcrime
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Good for a girl? The women proving football isn’t out of their league

Football superstars Ada Hegerberg and Liv Cooke are fronting a new UEFA campaign that encourages young girls to kick off careers in ‘the beautiful game’.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten Italian lifestyle habits to adopt immediately
  2. Italy's president calls for 'urgent' solution to political stalemate
  3. Tourist hotspot taskforces meet in Venice to tackle overcrowding
  4. Eight arrested for sparking deadly Turin football stampede
  5. Rome transport authority opens inquiry after yet another bus bursts into flames
Advertisement

Noticeboard

10/04
BLOGSPOT Ranks GrandVoyageItaly.com 7th Best Italy Blog!
09/04
Job Vacancy
26/03
Experience Italian village life on Lake Como
16/02
A Expat Doctor Blogs About Italy
31/01
Holiday in Genova
26/01
ViewfromRome
View all notices
Advertisement