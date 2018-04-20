The best companies to work for in Italy, according to Italians

Working-age Italians were asked to rate what they look for in an employer, and which companies offer it. Here's what they said.

What do Italians look for in an employer?

According to a survey of nearly 6,000 people in Italy between 18 and 65, carried out by human resources consultants Randstad, Italians' top priority is work-life balance. Fifty-five percent of respondents said it was one of the main things they looked for in an employer, followed by a good working environment with 51 percent and pay and benefits with 48 percent.

Among the least important factors were reputation, corporate social responsibility, and use of the latest technologies.

There appears to be a mismatch between what employers offer and what employees value, according to Randstad's analysis, which identified Italian employers' strong points as financial stability, a strong reputation and modern technologies rather than the lifestyle benefits that workers seek.

What makes Italians switch jobs?

Nearly half of all respondents, 49 percent, had either changed jobs in the past year or said they intended to do so in the next.

The five top reasons they gave for quitting were that their salary was too low compared to that at other companies, that their work-life balance was off, that there wasn't a clear path for their career to progress, that the work wasn't interesting and that the company wasn't financially stable.

Where are the best places to work?

Looking at 150 of the biggest employers in Italy, Randstad identified six that best satisfied employees' criteria. Most attractive overall was Lamborghini: the luxury car maker, headquartered near Bologna, came out top for working environment, benefits, workplace safety, career development, and reputation.

Best for work-life balance, meanwhile, was Florim, the Italian ceramics manufacturer with sites near Modena, Bologna and Milan.

Coca-Cola, which employs more than 25,000 people in Italy, came top for financial stability, while Bologna-based car manufacturer Maserati was judged to offer the most interesting work.

Swedish furniture giant Ikea was the most socially responsible employer, and Brembo of Bergamo, specialized in making brakes for cars and motorbikes, took first place for cutting-edge technology.

