Two Italians charged with assault on Liverpool fan

26 April 2018
12:10 CEST+02:00
AS Roma fans at a match in 2017. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP
26 April 2018
Two Italian men were charged on Thursday in connection with an assault which left a 53-year-old Liverpool fan in a critical condition before Tuesday's Champions League clash with AS Roma.

Filippo Lombardi, 20, has been charged with violent disorder and wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm, Merseyside Police said in a statement.

Daniele Sciusco, 29, was also charged with violent disorder.

The two men will appear in court later on Thursday.

Sean Cox, 53, who had travelled over from Ireland for the match, suffered a serious head injury after being attacked outside Liverpool's Anfield Stadium.

Cox, described as a "cornerstone of his local community" by Irish media, is being treated for his injuries at a neurological centre, where his condition remains critical, Merseyside Police said. 

