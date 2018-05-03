Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Italy heading for its third month without a government

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
3 May 2018
16:51 CEST+02:00
politics2018 electionfive star movementdemocratic partymocratic partymatteo renzi

Italy heading for its third month without a government
Italy's lower house of parliament in 2016. Photo: Tizana Fabi/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
3 May 2018
16:51 CEST+02:00
Italy will be dragged into a third month of political deadlock after talks between the centre-left and the Five Star Movement over a coalition government failed to get off the ground.

President Sergio Mattarella's office announced in a statement on Wednesday that a fresh round of consultations will be held at the presidential palace on Monday "to see if the parties have other ideas for a government majority".

On Sunday, just three days after acting Democratic Party (PD) leader Maurizio Martina had said he was willing to talk to M5S head Luigi Di Maio, former prime minister Matteo Renzi closed the door on any coalition deal with the M5S.

READ MORE: Five Star Movement coalition is 'absurd', says Italy's ex-PM Matteo Renzi


Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP

Senator Renzi stepped down as PD leader after its centre-left coalition came third behind the right-wing group led by the nationalist League that won the most seats, and the M5S, which is Italy's largest single party following the March 4th vote.

However, he still holds huge power among PD MPs and senators, many of whom are hostile to the M5S due to the ferocious criticism that it directed against the current PD government, in power since 2013. 

READ ALSO:

politics2018 electionfive star movementdemocratic partymocratic partymatteo renzi
Get notified about breaking news on The Local



