Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Rescued migrants allowed to land in Italy after two-day wait at sea

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
8 May 2018
09:23 CEST+02:00
mediterraneanmigrantsukrescue

Share this article

Rescued migrants allowed to land in Italy after two-day wait at sea
People wait aboard the Aquarius rescue ship. Photo: Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
8 May 2018
09:23 CEST+02:00
Over 100 migrants were stranded for nearly two days in the central Mediterranean after being rescued in by an NGO over the weekend, with Italy and the United Kingdom undergoing a back-and-forth over their fates.

Rome decided on Monday evening to allow 105 migrants to land in Italy following an ordeal that saw them kept at sea while the Italians and British stalled on a decision.

"This is another example of the delays and confusion in coordination that is creating even more risk for lives in the central Mediterranean, already the most deadly maritime area in the world," said Nick Romaniuk, relief coordinator on rescue ship Aquarius.

The Aquarius is chartered by SOS Mediterranean and Medecins Sans Frontieres and was involved in the weekend's rescue operation.

At dawn on Sunday the Italian coastguard reported a vessel in distress off the coast of Libya to a boat run by NGO Proactiva Open Arms, before then announcing that the Libyan coastguard had taken control of the operation.

When Libya coordinates rescue operations it means that the migrants are taken back to the North African country, where they face a new cycle of detention, violence and extortion.

But according to an Italian MP aboard Proactiva's ship, the Astral, the Libyan coast guard were not there when the Astral met the migrants and didn't respond to radio calls. At that point they decided to take the 105 migrants on board.

Italian politician Riccardo Magi is tweeting from the Astral, where he said people slept on deck and some required medical attention. 

During operations coordinated by Rome, the Astral would quickly transfer the people to a larger ship that would take them to Italy. But this time Rome asked London to deal with the migrants because the Astral bears the Union flag.

In the night, London asked the Astral to transfer the migrants to the Aquarius, a larger ship, which flies the (British) flag of Gibraltar.

The two ships met Monday morning about 30 nautical miles off the coast of Tripoli, but waited all day for written confirmation from either London or Rome, the only guarantees that a European port would have been designated for the migrants to disembark.

The UK coast guard told AFP that had been informed of the incident but that "this is not a UK coordinated incident".

Rome finally authorized the transfer – and therefore a landing in Italy – on Monday evening given the lack of response from London and the need to "protect the health and safety of the 105 migrants," according to a statement from the Italian Coast Guard.

READ ALSO: Libyan coastguard stops NGO boat from rescuing migrants after alert from Italy: witness


Photo: Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP

mediterraneanmigrantsukrescue
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Learn French in Switzerland: A fully immersive experience

Hiking in the Swiss Alps, visiting local chocolate factories, wine-tastings, jazz festivals and car shows are not part of your typical language course. Unless, that is, it’s an Alpadia language course.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The stunning movie scene locations you simply have to visit in Italy
  2. Ten percent of the world's best beaches are in Italy
  3. Italy set for caretaker government if last-ditch talks fail
  4. Libyan coastguard stops NGO boat from rescuing migrants after alert from Italy: witness
  5. Starbucks is coming to Italy, with 'humility and respect'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

07/05
Solo Italiano - San Diego, CA
07/05
Web Services Development
10/04
BLOGSPOT Ranks GrandVoyageItaly.com 7th Best Italy Blog!
26/03
Experience Italian village life on Lake Como
View all notices

Jobs in Europe

Advertisement