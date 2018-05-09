Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italian court suspends Mediapro's bid for Serie A TV rights

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
9 May 2018
11:34 CEST+02:00
serie atvfootball

Share this article

Italian court suspends Mediapro's bid for Serie A TV rights
Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
9 May 2018
11:34 CEST+02:00
A Milan court has confirmed the suspension of Spanish group Mediapro's tender for the resale of TV rights to Italy's top flight Serie A because it breaches Italian laws.

Mediapro's tender had initially been suspended last month at the request of Sky Italia.

 

Judge Claudio Marangoni on Wednesday ruled that Mediapro's tender did not respect Italian laws and in particular violated antitrust principles, according to Italian news agencies.

In February, Mediapro outbid Sky for domestic television rights to Serie A, agreeing to pay €1.05 billion a year for the period 2018 to 2021, but Sky argued that the Spanish company was not in a legal position to make an offer.

Mediapro – who have 15 days to appeal – can reformulate the tender taking into account the judge's ruling.

The suspension means a further extension of the deadline for the assignment of offers from broadcasters interested in buying Serie A rights beyond the original limit of April 21st. 

READ ALSO: 

serie atvfootball
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Learn French in Switzerland: A fully immersive experience

Hiking in the Swiss Alps, visiting local chocolate factories, wine-tastings, jazz festivals and car shows are not part of your typical language course. Unless, that is, it’s an Alpadia language course.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The stunning movie scene locations you simply have to visit in Italy
  2. Ten surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food
  3. Nordic and Mediterranean countries can make more of healthy cuisine: WHO
  4. Ten percent of the world's best beaches are in Italy
  5. Ten marvellously fun things to do in Italy this May
Advertisement

Noticeboard

07/05
Solo Italiano - San Diego, CA
07/05
Web Services Development
10/04
BLOGSPOT Ranks GrandVoyageItaly.com 7th Best Italy Blog!
26/03
Experience Italian village life on Lake Como
View all notices

Jobs in Europe

Advertisement