Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Pakistan police say Italian woman was 'strangled to death'

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
9 May 2018
13:49 CEST+02:00
murderpakistanhonour killing

Share this article

Pakistan police say Italian woman was 'strangled to death'
People in Pakistan protest against so-called honour killings in Islamabad, 2014. Photo: Aamir Qureshi/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
9 May 2018
13:49 CEST+02:00
Pakistani police on Wednesday said an Italian woman who died under suspicious circumstances last month was strangled to death, in a case that made headlines in Italy over claims she was murdered in a so-called honour killing.

Police in the eastern city of Gujrat launched an investigation into the death of Sana Cheema – a Brescia resident of Pakistani origin and believed to have been in her mid-twenties – after allegations she had been murdered by relatives spread online.

Her body was later exhumed and an autopsy performed, leading to the discovery she had been brutally assaulted.

"It has now been confirmed that she was strangled to death. And according to the report, her neck was also broken," Irfan Sulehri, a senior police officer in Gujrat told AFP. A second police officer from Gujrat, Waqar Gujjar, confirmed the findings of the forensics report. 

"The accused persons are already in police custody," Sulehri added.

Cheema's father, brother and uncle were taken into custody for questioning after the investigation was launched.

READ ALSO:

According to family members, Cheema died in early April after succumbing to an unspecified illness.

Police said Cheema's father Ghulam Mustafa brought her back to Pakistan to get married.

According to the woman's family, this led to a confrontation with a nearby family who spurned the offer of a match. Because of the rejection Cheema refused to eat, fell ill and died, relatives told police.

However, reports in Italian newspapers alleged Cheema was murdered because she wanted to marry a man in Italy against her family's wishes.

Hundreds of women in Pakistan are killed by their relatives each year after allegedly bringing shame on their families in the deeply conservative Muslim country.

Under previous legislation the culprits – usually men – could escape punishment if pardoned by members of their own family. A new law removes the power to forgive culprits in such cases but critics contend some loopholes still exist. 

READ ALSO: At least 114 women were murdered in Italy last year


Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP

murderpakistanhonour killing
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Learn French in Switzerland: A fully immersive experience

Hiking in the Swiss Alps, visiting local chocolate factories, wine-tastings, jazz festivals and car shows are not part of your typical language course. Unless, that is, it’s an Alpadia language course.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The stunning movie scene locations you simply have to visit in Italy
  2. Ten surprising pasta facts in honour of Italy’s favourite food
  3. Nordic and Mediterranean countries can make more of healthy cuisine: WHO
  4. Ten percent of the world's best beaches are in Italy
  5. Ten marvellously fun things to do in Italy this May
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/05
Solo Italiano - San Diego, CA
07/05
Web Services Development
10/04
BLOGSPOT Ranks GrandVoyageItaly.com 7th Best Italy Blog!
26/03
Experience Italian village life on Lake Como
View all notices
Advertisement