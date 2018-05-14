IN PICTURES: Juventus wins seventh Serie A in a row

Juve fans in Turin celebrate their Serie A victory. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP

Juventus on Sunday claimed a seventh straight Serie A title, the 34th in their history, after a goalless draw against ten-man Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Turin giants had needed just a point to officially seal their 34th Scudetto title and become the first team to complete the league and Cup double for four consecutive seasons.



Allegri's side also won the Italian Cup in the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday with a 4-0 win over AC Milan.

With one game left to play Juventus cannot be caught by second-placed Napoli who are four points behind after winning 2-0 at Sampdoria on Sunday.



"It's not easy to keep the right mentality just a few days after winning the Italian Cup final," said Allegri.

"I think the greatest strength was keeping calm in all situations. You reach the final objective with one small step at a time. It's been really tough and we have to compliment Napoli, as they kept the pressure on to the end and won at Sampdoria.

"We work hard, but when it's time to celebrate after four extraordinary years, it's right that everyone celebrates. If you get overwhelmed by enthusiasm, you're going to collapse three days later."



Eusebio Di Francesco's Roma, in third, had already sealed their Champions League place next season after Inter Milan's 2-1 loss against Sassuolo.

"Juventus have a special mentality that has been built up through the years," said Di Francesco. "It's a club that succeeds in remaining united through difficulties. They are an example for other teams to follow."



Juventus will play their final game in Turin next weekend and Allegri promised a big celebration.

"There are players here who won all seven titles and deserve Saturday's salute in front of their home fans. We want to celebrate all together in Turin," he said.



