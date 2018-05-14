Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
New Italian government put on hold as M5S ask for 'more time'

AFP/The Local
14 May 2018
17:41 CEST+02:00
politicsgovernmentfive star movementleague

M5S leader Luigi Di Maio speaks to press after meeting with Italy's president. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP
A new Italian government was put on hold on Monday after the leader of anti-establishment Five Star Movement asked President Sergio Mattarella for a few more days to form a coalition with the far-right League.

"We have asked the President of the Republic for more time to finish the government contract. The next few days will be crucial," Luigi Di Maio told reporters after meeting with Mattarella.

"The programme is the heart of this government of change which we are determined to get going as soon as possible," the M5S leader added, describing the proposed agreement as a "German-style" coalition deal.

Matteo Salvini of the League also spoke to the president on Monday after the two party leaders met this weekend to thrash out a deal.

The identity of the prospective PM has been one of the biggest sticking points in talks between the two parties, which have dragged on since the March 4th election. The chosen candidate is unlikely to belong to either the M5S or the League, though Di Maio confirmed they would be a politician rather than a "technocrat" on Sunday.  

The M5S is by far Italy's largest single party after conquering nearly 33 percent of the electorate. Salvini's League meanwhile gained 17 percent of the votes, but formed part of a right-wing alliance including Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party that obtained 37 percent of the vote. 

More to follow

