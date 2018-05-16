Leak reveals League and Five Star Movement's radical plans for Italy

Matteo Salvini of the League leaves a meeting at the presidential palace. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP

A leaked draft of the programme under discussion between the Five Star Movement (M5S) and the League has revealed some of their most radical plans for Italy, including potentially exiting the euro and scrapping sanctions on Russia.

The draft, obtained by Huffington Post Italia, is headed "Contract for the government of change" and signed by Matteo Salvini of the nationalist League and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement's Luigi Di Maio, according to the site.

Neither leader has denied the authenticity of the document since it was published online on Tuesday night, though they issued a joint statement saying it was "an old version that has already been substantially modified".

The draft is dated May 14th, 2018 with a time stamp of 9.30 am, since when the party leaders have met twice.

While the parties' statement specified that one of the most explosive proposals, an opt-out mechanism that would open the door to Italy leaving the European single currency, was no longer on the table, the document indicates that they were seriously considering it just two days earlier.

Some of the other proposals include:

Asking the European Central Bank to forgive €250 billion of Italian debt – equivalent to 10 percent of Italy's GDP.



"Radically' renegotiating the EU's financial rules for member states as well as Italy's contribution to the bloc's budget. This section also outlines the opt-out mechanism for members to withdraw from the euro if there is "a clear desire" to do so, which is apparently no longer being considered.



Immediately withdrawing sanctions on Russia, "which should be perceived not as a threat but as an economic and trade partner".



Revising the EU's rules on migration, which the draft calls "unsustainable for Italy". Proposals include changing the so-called Dublin rules that oblige migrants to apply for permission to stay in the country where they first arrive, and resettling incomers across all EU member states.



Creating a "citizen's income" of €780/month, similar to the M5S's much hyped universal basic income, which would be funded by €17 billion of government spending – but the draft also says the EU should contribute to the scheme.



Taking "bold and revolutionary measures" to ease Italians' tax burden. The draft talks about establishing a flat tax, as promised by the League, though the document is not clear how it would work and suggests there would in fact be various rates and deductions.



Reforming Italy's pension system to allow workers to retire once they hit "level 100": that is, when the sum total of their age and years contributing to social security add up to at least a hundred.



Setting up a "conciliation committee": a sort of shadow cabinet that would be responsible for mediating disagreements within the government and ensuring that it seeks to put the contract into practice.

Some parts of the document – mostly the sections on immigration, according to the HuffPost – are highlighted in yellow, indicating that they're the subject of disagreement.

Speaking before the draft was published, Salvini admitted that the League remained "far apart" from the M5S on certain points.

In a Facebook video, meanwhile, Di Maio had promised that an M5S-League government would be a "bomb" to Italy's political establishment.

"I see in a certain establishment such a fear of change," he said. "If we get there it will be a bomb – but a bomb in the positive sense. With courage we will succeed in returning citizens their rights and returning Italy to her rightful place on the European stage."