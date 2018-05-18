M5S unveils programme for Italy's 'government of change'

Luigi Di Maio of the Five Star Movement. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP

Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) on Friday published a policy programme for government drafted with the far-right League, taking the parties a step closer to ending months of stalemate.

"Today we have finally concluded the 'Contract for the Government of Change'. I'm very happy," said Five Star leader Luigi Di Maio in a Facebook post.

"These have been 70 very intense days... in the end we've managed to achieve what we announced in the electoral compaign."

The contract published by the M5S contains no mention of a unilateral exit from the eurozone but rejects post-crisis austerity policies.

"The government's actions will target a programme of public debt reduction not through revenue based on taxes and austerity, policies that have not achieved their goal, but rather through increased GDP by the revival of internal demand," it says.

