Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

M5S unveils programme for Italy's 'government of change'

AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
18 May 2018
11:26 CEST+02:00
politicsfive star movementleaguegovernment

Share this article

M5S unveils programme for Italy's 'government of change'
Luigi Di Maio of the Five Star Movement. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
18 May 2018
11:26 CEST+02:00
Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) on Friday published a policy programme for government drafted with the far-right League, taking the parties a step closer to ending months of stalemate.

"Today we have finally concluded the 'Contract for the Government of Change'. I'm very happy," said Five Star leader Luigi Di Maio in a Facebook post.

"These have been 70 very intense days... in the end we've managed to achieve what we announced in the electoral compaign." 

The contract published by the M5S contains no mention of a unilateral exit from the eurozone but rejects post-crisis austerity policies.

"The government's actions will target a programme of public debt reduction not through revenue based on taxes and austerity, policies that have not achieved their goal, but rather through increased GDP by the revival of internal demand," it says.

READ ALSO: Leak reveals League and Five Star Movement's radical plans for Italy

politicsfive star movementleaguegovernment
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Learn French in Switzerland: A fully immersive experience

Hiking in the Swiss Alps, visiting local chocolate factories, wine-tastings, jazz festivals and car shows are not part of your typical language course. Unless, that is, it's an Alpadia language course.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. A beginner's guide to aperitivo in Italy
  2. Ten things to know before moving to Rome
  3. Exploring the Sassi di Matera, southern Italy's ancient cave dwellings
  4. Leak reveals League and Five Star Movement's radical plans for Italy
  5. The story of Maria Agnesi, the Italian mathematician who helped pave the way for women in STEM 300 years ago
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/05
Full Time Position Wanted
15/05
Abruzzo in Italy Website
14/05
New release: Best selling book Zany Renovations in Tuscany
07/05
Solo Italiano - San Diego, CA
07/05
Web Services Development
10/04
BLOGSPOT Ranks GrandVoyageItaly.com 7th Best Italy Blog!
View all notices
Advertisement