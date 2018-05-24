Two dead, more injured after train hits truck in northern Italy

The train crash in Caluso, near Turin. Photo: Alessandro Contaldo/AFP

Two people were killed and around 20 injured in northern Italy on Wednesday night when a train hit a truck that was stuck on a level crossing, causing multiple carriages to derail.

The crash occurred near the town of Caluso, just north-east of Turin, forcing three carriages off the rails.

"At 11.20 pm the regional train 10027 Turin-Ivrea hit a heavy goods vehicle that had stopped on a functioning railway crossing after crashing through the barriers," RFI, which manages Italy's rail network, said in a statement. "According to early information, the driver of the train was killed and many other passengers have been injured."

Local police said there were between 40 and 50 people in the train, which was the last service of the night running from Turin to the suburb of Ivrea.

The train driver, said to be a local man in his 60s, died at the scene.

The second victim was taken to a Turin hospital by helicopter with severe injuries, but did not survive. At the time of the accident he was in a van accompanying the heavy goods vehicle, media reported.



Photo: Alessandro Contaldo/AFP

"Everything happened so fast, I felt the train break suddenly and then I found myself in hell and around me everything was black," survivor Paolo Malgioglio told le Corriere della Sera newspaper.

"It's like there was an earthquake out of nowhere," another passenger told La Repubblica.

According to La Stampa newspaper, eyewitnesses said the vehicle, which was registered in Lithuania, looked to be a particularly large and heavy truck.

The van that was in front of it passed safely through the level crossing but when the barriers started to come down, the vehicle failed to brake in time and came to a stop on the tracks, the newspaper said.



Photo: Alessandro Contaldo/AFP

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, including whether the truck driver made errors. The man, identified as a Lithuanian national, was not injured in the impact.

Many other people have been hospitalized, including four who are in a serious condition, local media reported. AGI said one female passenger was in a serious condition after sustaining a head injury but she remains conscious.

The crash comes after another accident in January that killed three people near Milan. Around 100 others were injured when the central carriages of a commuter train derailed and wrapped around an electricity pylon.