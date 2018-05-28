Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

LIVE: Italy faces political turmoil and possible early elections after presidential veto

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
28 May 2018
10:30 CEST+02:00
politics

Share this article

LIVE: Italy faces political turmoil and possible early elections after presidential veto
Italian President Sergio Mattarella pictured on Sunday. Photo: Vincenzo Pinto/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
28 May 2018
10:30 CEST+02:00
Italy has been plunged back into political turmoil after the president vetoed a eurosceptic finance minister, prompting the two populist parties to call for his impeachment.

10:50: Cottarelli to meet Mattarella

President Sergio Mattarella has summoned former IMF director Carlo Cottarelli for talks at 11:30, where they'll discuss the possibility of a temporary technocratic government.

Cottarelli, 64, was director of the IMF's fiscal affairs department from 2008 to 2013 and became known as "Mr Scissors" for making cuts to public spending in Italy.

The question is whether he'll be able to get parliamentary approval, since the League and M5S between them have a majority in both Italy's houses of parliament.

READ MORE: Who is Carlo Cottarelli, the technocrat who could be Italy's next PM?

10:30: The story so far

Last week, it looked as if Italy was finally about to get a new government after almost three months of political deadlock following inconclusive elections back in March.

Two populist parties, the Five Star Movement (M5S) and League, agreed on a coalition deal and prime ministerial nominee, lawyer Giuseppe Conte. Italian president Sergio Mattarella approved Conte as PM, but the stumbling block came when the latter nominated a fierce eurosceptic as finance minister.

Mattarella vetoed the nomination, but the M5S and League refused to back down, both calling to impeach the president. Conte gave up his mandate, and the possibility of a technocratic government is now on the table, with elections later this year looking likely.

We'll be updating this blog with the latest updates throughout Monday, and you can also follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

politics
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy has 'world's third most powerful passport'
  2. Profile: Italian president Sergio Mattarella, the country's 'political referee'
  3. Paolo Savona, the eurosceptic at the heart of Italy's standoff
  4. Nearly 1,500 migrants rescued in Mediterranean in two days: Italian coastguard
  5. The long road to legal abortion in Italy - and why many women are still denied it
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/05
Full Time Position Wanted
15/05
Abruzzo in Italy Website
14/05
New release: Best selling book Zany Renovations in Tuscany
07/05
Solo Italiano - San Diego, CA
07/05
Web Services Development
10/04
BLOGSPOT Ranks GrandVoyageItaly.com 7th Best Italy Blog!
View all notices
Advertisement