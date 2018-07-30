IN PICTURES: The blood moon eclipse, as seen from Italy

The 'blood moon' framed by an arch in Rome's ancient Colosseum. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP

The moon turned red on Friday in the longest "blood moon" eclipse of the century, treating stargazers across the globe to an amazing sight. Here are some of the most beautiful shots of the phenomenon from across Italy.

Despite scattered cloud in many of the northern regions, most of the south of the country was treated to clear skies providing a perfect view of the moon, and it was also visible in many other areas.

Beautiful reflections off the coast of Abruzzo.

The moon made a spectacular addition to Bologna's famous skyline of churches and medieval towers.

In this shot, the moon appears behind Bologna's hilltop Sanctuary of the Madonna di San Luca.

Partly blocked by cloud, but still impressive in Rimini on the Adriatic coast.

Clear skies in Sardinia made for impressive photo opportunities.

Another snapshot from the Cala Lupo beach in Sardinia.

Santa Severina in Calabria, located in the heel of Italy's boot.

The view from Mondello beach in Palermo, Sicily.

And finally, the view from Lucca.

If you snapped any photos of the blood moon lunar eclipse, tag #thelocalitaly on social media to share them with The Local Italy's community.