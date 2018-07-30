Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

IN PICTURES: The blood moon eclipse, as seen from Italy

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
30 July 2018
10:34 CEST+02:00
photographyastronomy

Share this article

IN PICTURES: The blood moon eclipse, as seen from Italy
The 'blood moon' framed by an arch in Rome's ancient Colosseum. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
30 July 2018
10:34 CEST+02:00
The moon turned red on Friday in the longest "blood moon" eclipse of the century, treating stargazers across the globe to an amazing sight. Here are some of the most beautiful shots of the phenomenon from across Italy.

Despite scattered cloud in many of the northern regions, most of the south of the country was treated to clear skies providing a perfect view of the moon, and it was also visible in many other areas. 

Beautiful reflections off the coast of Abruzzo.

 

A post shared by Nikoletta Molnár (@nikcsi75) on

The moon made a spectacular addition to Bologna's famous skyline of churches and medieval towers.

 

A post shared by @_world_picz_ on

In this shot, the moon appears behind Bologna's hilltop Sanctuary of the Madonna di San Luca.

 

A post shared by La Vale Bo (@la.vale.bo) on

READ ALSO:

Partly blocked by cloud, but still impressive in Rimini on the Adriatic coast.

 

A post shared by Christian (@christian_disabatino) on

Clear skies in Sardinia made for impressive photo opportunities.

 

A post shared by Francesca Pala (@ciaki.p) on

Another snapshot from the Cala Lupo beach in Sardinia.

 

A post shared by Silvia Mighela (@giggiamig) on

Santa Severina in Calabria, located in the heel of Italy's boot.

The view from Mondello beach in Palermo, Sicily.

 

A post shared by Antonella (@santangeloanto) on

And finally, the view from Lucca.

 

A post shared by Max Lazzi (@maxlazzi_2) on

If you snapped any photos of the blood moon lunar eclipse, tag #thelocalitaly on social media to share them with The Local Italy's community.

 

photographyastronomy
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Wave of bad weather causes damage in Rome and northern Italy
  2. 'Archaeological enigma' accidentally uncovered in Rome during routine works
  3. The most spectacular places to see outdoor cinema in Italy this summer
  4. The one dessert you have to try in each of Italy's regions
  5. All eyes on Turin after Ronaldo's surprise arrival
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Wave of bad weather causes damage in Rome and northern Italy
  2. 'Archaeological enigma' accidentally uncovered in Rome during routine works
  3. The most spectacular places to see outdoor cinema in Italy this summer
  4. The one dessert you have to try in each of Italy's regions
  5. All eyes on Turin after Ronaldo's surprise arrival
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/06
I am looking for work in italy/eu for long term.
29/05
Themed Discussions per SKYPE on Sundays
17/05
Full Time Position Wanted
15/05
Abruzzo in Italy Website
14/05
New release: Best selling book Zany Renovations in Tuscany
07/05
Solo Italiano - San Diego, CA
View all notices
Advertisement