Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Anger after earthquake hero dog found poisoned

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
31 July 2018
17:01 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Anger after earthquake hero dog found poisoned
Kaos with his owner Fabiano Ettore. Photo: Facebook
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
31 July 2018
17:01 CEST+02:00
Italian politicians have promised tougher punishments for those who harm animals after the death of Kaos, a rescue dog hailed as a hero.

There have been calls for tougher punishments for those who harm and kill animals in Italy after a hero rescue dog was found poisoned.

Kaos, a German shepherd, was hailed a hero after he and his owner Fabiano Ettore helped rescue survivors trapped beneath rubble at the scene of the Amatrice earthquake in 2016.

Kaos and Ettore were among those who worked for several weeks to assist rescue workers after the disaster, in which 230 people were killed.

Ettore found Kaos dead in the garden of their home in Sant’Eusanio Forconese, in L’Aquila province, on Saturday.

In a heartfelt message which has been shared more than 67,000 times on Facebook, Ettore said the death of his "loyal friend" had left "an unbridgeable void".

“I have no words,” he said. “I can’t understand such a horrible act. He was alive at least until two o’clock in the morning, as I heard him bark.”

Animal rights activists condemned the killer as a “dangerous criminal” and called for more severe penalties against those who harm animals.

“They killed the hero who, together with rescuers, dug with his four paws during those dramatic hours to find survivors,” said Rinaldo Sidoli, a communication manager for Animalisti Italiani.

“Kaos saved humans, and those same humans poisoned him.”

On Monday, Health Minister Giulia Grillo wrote on Facebook of her sadness over the “terrible, unjustified act,” and said that, along with environment minister Sergio Costa and justice minister Alfonso Bonafede, she was “working to create tougher punishments for these odious crimes by heartless criminals."

Italian police are investigating the suspected poisoning.

Ettore is now awaiting the results of tests by a police anti-poison unit. “Together with the results of the autopsy, we will know with certainty, as I believe, that my dog ​​has been poisoned,” he told La Stampa.

Kaos also helped in the rescue efforts at the site of another earthquake in Norcia and most recently, he recently helped in the search for a missing person.

READ ALSO: 150,000 Italians call for release of dog confiscated for barking too much

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. French skier lost in 1954 in Italy finally identified
  2. Unlikely allies? Italian PM Giuseppe Conte meets Donald Trump
  3. Pope accepts resignation of US cardinal caught up in abuse scandal
  4. Italian president: 'Migrants are the new slaves'
  5. 'It's incredible to lead an orchestra in Italy, the place where music was born'
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. French skier lost in 1954 in Italy finally identified
  2. Unlikely allies? Italian PM Giuseppe Conte meets Donald Trump
  3. Pope accepts resignation of US cardinal caught up in abuse scandal
  4. Italian president: 'Migrants are the new slaves'
  5. 'It's incredible to lead an orchestra in Italy, the place where music was born'
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/06
I am looking for work in italy/eu for long term.
29/05
Themed Discussions per SKYPE on Sundays
17/05
Full Time Position Wanted
15/05
Abruzzo in Italy Website
14/05
New release: Best selling book Zany Renovations in Tuscany
07/05
Solo Italiano - San Diego, CA
View all notices
Advertisement