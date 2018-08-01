Italy hit by 2018's first heatwave with eight cities on 'red alert'

A man refreshes himself in a Turin fountain during last year's summer heat. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP

Italy is currently in the grip of the first extended heatwave of summer, with the government placing eight cities on 'red alert' for heat-related health risks on Wednesday.

After a sharp rise in temperatures over the weekend, the heat is expected to linger for at least several days.

The Health Ministry said that eight cities were on red alert due to the high temperatures on Wednesday, the highest possible level which indicated "high risk conditions that persist for three or more consecutive days".

The affected cities are: Bologna, Bolzano, Campobasso, Florence, Genoa, Perugia, Pescara and Rieti. In these areas, the mercury is set to come very close to 40C and it may feel even hotter than that, particularly in city centres, due to high humidity levels.

According to ilmeteo.it, Bologna, Ferrara and Florence in the northeast will see temperatures of 38-39C combined with high humidity, while Padua and Rome will be almost as warm at up to 37C. Milan and Turin can expect the mercury to rise to 35-36C.

#estatesicura Prima estesa ondata di calore in gran parte del Paese nel 2018, bollini rossi il 31/07 e il 1/08 in molte città del Nord e del Centro, poi anche del Sud. Bollettini, linee guida e consigli su https://t.co/Mwjz900b2H e app "Caldo e salute". pic.twitter.com/nbbwDKNm9p — Ministero Salute (@MinisteroSalute) July 30, 2018

With the exception of inland areas of Sicily -- set to swelter at 38C -- the weather is generally slightly milder in the south, with a peak of 33C in Naples and Bari.

The red alert was set to be extended to 18 different cities on Thursday, the peak of the heatwave, with Rome among them.

"This is the first real wave of high intensity heat extended across most of the country in 2018, which will last for the whole week, also affecting the southern regions," the ministry said.

Most of the other cities were placed on an orange or level 2 alert -- the difference between the two is that while both mean the heat poses a risk to health, in 'level 3' conditions, even healthy and active members of the population are likely to be affected, while during an orange alert, it is predominantly vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly who are at risk.

The government has set up a dedicated helpline, reachable by dialling 1500 in Italy, to offer advice on coping with the hot weather as well as information on healthcare services.

On Friday, forecasters predict a brief pause in the heat, with storms and showers across the southern coastal regions, with a risk of hail and the possibility that the bad weather will stretch as far north as Rome.

