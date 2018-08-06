Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Italian rescuers rush to save injured potholer in 'difficult operation'

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
6 August 2018
08:36 CEST+02:00
trieste

Share this article

Italian rescuers rush to save injured potholer in 'difficult operation'
The rescuers' camp outside the cave. Photo: CNSAS
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
6 August 2018
08:36 CEST+02:00
Thirty Italian rescue workers were on Sunday attempting to extract an injured potholer trapped in a mountain cave on the border with Slovenia, officials said.

Rescuers described it as a "difficult operation" which was expected to last until at least midnight in a statement on Sunday evening, which they had not updated by Monday morning.

The 33-year-old caver from Trieste in northeastern Italy fell 20 metres (65 feet) on Saturday as he explored a gallery 200 metres below the summit of Mount Canin. Emergency services were contacted at around 4pm that day.

According to the Italian press, he is conscious but suffering from stomach and arm pain.

A team of specialists were using small quantities of explosives to enlarge a route out of the cave and enable them to get a stretcher through.

A doctor and a nurse reached the trapped man late on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Man pulled out of Italian cave after 36-hour rescue effort

trieste
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Italy hit by 2018's first heatwave with 12 cities on 'red alert'
  2. Italy's Salvini demands apology after declaring athlete egg attack 'not racist'
  3. Welcome to Barga, the most Scottish town in Tuscany
  4. Italian submarine sunk in First World War found more than 100 years later
  5. Controversial journalist to head Italy's state broadcaster despite political dispute
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Italy hit by 2018's first heatwave with 12 cities on 'red alert'
  2. Italy's Salvini demands apology after declaring athlete egg attack 'not racist'
  3. Welcome to Barga, the most Scottish town in Tuscany
  4. Italian submarine sunk in First World War found more than 100 years later
  5. Controversial journalist to head Italy's state broadcaster despite political dispute
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/06
I am looking for work in italy/eu for long term.
29/05
Themed Discussions per SKYPE on Sundays
17/05
Full Time Position Wanted
15/05
Abruzzo in Italy Website
14/05
New release: Best selling book Zany Renovations in Tuscany
View all notices
Advertisement