Italian rescuers rush to save injured potholer in 'difficult operation'

The rescuers' camp outside the cave. Photo: CNSAS

Thirty Italian rescue workers were on Sunday attempting to extract an injured potholer trapped in a mountain cave on the border with Slovenia, officials said.

Rescuers described it as a "difficult operation" which was expected to last until at least midnight in a statement on Sunday evening, which they had not updated by Monday morning.



The 33-year-old caver from Trieste in northeastern Italy fell 20 metres (65 feet) on Saturday as he explored a gallery 200 metres below the summit of Mount Canin. Emergency services were contacted at around 4pm that day.



According to the Italian press, he is conscious but suffering from stomach and arm pain.



A team of specialists were using small quantities of explosives to enlarge a route out of the cave and enable them to get a stretcher through.

A doctor and a nurse reached the trapped man late on Saturday.

