Four questions and answers after deadly Bologna truck explosion

Photo: Italian fire service

At least one person was reported killed and around 100 injured after a deadly explosion in Bologna, northeastern Italy on Monday afternoon. Here's what we know so far.

What happened?

A tanker truck exploded after a collision with another truck on Monday afternoon, sending a fireball flying across a busy motorway.

It took place in the Borgo Panigale area, close to Bologna airport, and the area was filled with flames and black smoke.

"I was here (at a nearby restaurant) for work... at a certain point we heard a violent blast, i thought it was a terrorist attack," Marco Rosadini, whose car was trapped under the flyover, told the daily La Repubblica. "After the explosion the roof of the restaurant started to collapse. I looked outside and I felt like I was looking at a wall of fire."

Who were the victims?

One person has been confirmed dead and there are at least 100 injured, according to Bologna newspaper Il Resto del Carlino on Tuesday morning. The paper named the victim as 42-year-old Andrea Anzolin, reportedly the driver of the truck which exploded. The Bologna prefecture had earlier said there had been two deaths.

Most of the injured suffered burns, with some hurt by pieces of debris and glass sent flying by the explosion.

What caused the accident?

The blast was triggered when the tanker truck collided with another truck, and that caused a partial collapse of the flyover onto a road below.

Police officers told TV news channel Sky TG24 that the extremely high temperatures from the fire and the blast caused the road to collapse.

What has the response been?

Firefighters were quickly on the scene but it took nearly two hours to extinguish the fireball.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said more than 100 firefighters had responded to the accident, and the prosecutor has opened an inquiry.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Facebook that he would go to Bologna on Tuesday to show the government's solidarity with the victims and their families.

A section of the A14 motorway was closed to traffic on Tuesday.

