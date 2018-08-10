Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Bad weather threatens to put a damper on Ferragosto festivities

The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
10 August 2018
17:15 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Bad weather threatens to put a damper on Ferragosto festivities
Photo: stnazkul/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.it
@thelocalitaly
10 August 2018
17:15 CEST+02:00
A spell of bad weather forecast to start next week is likely to coincide with Italy’s August 15 Ferragosto celebrations, meteorologists have warned.

While the high temperatures and humidity that have characterised the Italian summer so far will remain in place over the weekend, a cold front coming in from the Atlantic on Monday is expected to cause frequent storms across much of the peninsula in the following days.

The clash between the incoming mass of cool air and the current high temperatures will create ideal conditions for violent thunderstorms, which could be accompanied by hail in certain areas, according to ilmeteo.

Wednesday’s festivities are expected to be accompanied by rain and storms in Italy’s central and northern regions and in Sardinia, while the southern regions mostly will be spared the bad weather bar the occasional hilltop shower in the afternoon.

The cold front is forecast to come in from the North across the Alps, bringing with it a burst of thunderstorms that will impact the Northwest and central-western Alps on Monday evening, and reaching Northeastern and central Italy, especially areas adjacent to the Tyrrhenian Sea, by Tuesday.

A drop in temperature should be felt throughout the country, including in the mid-South, for several days before mercury levels return to their previous highs.

Meteorologists have highlighted that the weather is highly unstable and forecasts are subject to frequent change, and have encouraged people to check back at regular intervals for updates.

READ ALSO:

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Immunity fears as Italy overturns mandatory vaccination law
  2. Italy's Salvini declares war on mafia after migrant worker deaths
  3. Farm workers protest in Italy after migrant crash deaths
  4. Migrant rescue ship docks in Spain again after Italy refusal
  5. Italian police bust bone-breaking insurance fraud gangs
Advertisement

From our sponsors

When in Rome...eat like a local at Mercato Centrale Roma

If all roads lead to Rome, then all paths lead to Mercato Centrale Roma in Rome’s Termini train station, where you’ll find an entire panoply of Roman cuisine, all in one place.

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Immunity fears as Italy overturns mandatory vaccination law
  2. Italy's Salvini declares war on mafia after migrant worker deaths
  3. Farm workers protest in Italy after migrant crash deaths
  4. Migrant rescue ship docks in Spain again after Italy refusal
  5. Italian police bust bone-breaking insurance fraud gangs
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/08
Custom Engravibg
07/08
custom engraving
07/06
I am looking for work in italy/eu for long term.
29/05
Themed Discussions per SKYPE on Sundays
17/05
Full Time Position Wanted
15/05
Abruzzo in Italy Website
View all notices
Advertisement